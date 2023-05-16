Christina Hendricks stuns in rare photo of lookalike mom - and fans are saying the same thing

Christina Hendricks made sure that her mom Jackie Sue felt special on Sunday as she paid tribute to her on Mother's Day.

The Mad Men star took to Instagram to share a rare photo of Jackie sitting inside Christina's stylish LA home, and it's safe to say there is a strong resemblance!

Jackie was pictured with the family's dog sitting on her lap, as she sat on the couch next to her famous daughter, who was also posing with another pet dog. In the caption, Christina penned: "I love you mom, you're perfect."

Fans were quick to say the same thing about the pictures, with many commenting on just how much the pair looked alike. "You have her smile!" one wrote, while another observed: "You have your mother's looks." A third added: "what beautiful genetics you inherited!"

Christina is the youngest child in her family, and has an older brother. During her childhood, she moved regularly around the United States due to her father's Forest Service job.

Christina's mother was always supportive when it came to her daughter's acting career - even encouraging her at a young age to join a local theater group in order to make friends.

The star left home at the age of 17 to pursue a modeling career after winning a competition with Seventeen magazine. She then worked as a model for a decade before breaking into acting.

She became a household name after landing the role of flame-haired Joan Hollaway in the hit series Mad Men, but said prior to that she was passed over for other roles because of her hour-glass figure. It's been an exciting time for the actress, who recently announced that she was getting engaged.

She shared a photo of herself and her partner George Bianchini, a steadicam operator, on Instagram at the beginning of March, alongside a joyful message. "We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever," she captioned the picture which showed Geroge with his arms wrapped around Christina who rocked a black polka dot mini dress.

© Instagram The Good Girls star announced her engagement to George Bianchini in March

George, 54, has worked on television shows like The Peripheral, The Time Traveler’s Wife, and Brotherhood, as well as Christina's former show Good Girls. The pair were first pictured together in October 2021 attending Christian Siriano’s ‘People Are People’ exhibition in Georgia.

The actress has often posted pictures of George on her social media accounts, and he joined her on a recent trip to Scotland as she filmed new series The Buccaneers.

