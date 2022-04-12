Ireland and Alaia Baldwin divide fans with shocking surgery pictures Hailey Bieber's sister and cousin both had face tightening surgery

Cousins Ireland, 26, and Alaia Baldwin, 29, shocked their Instagram followers with a series of graphic photos following surgery.

MORE: Kim Basinger's daughter Ireland Baldwin praised for unedited bikini photos

The duo both underwent non-surgical facelift FaceTite, which gives the lifted appearance of a facelift, without the scars or downtime. The photos show Hailey Bieber's sister Alaia and her cousin, Ireland, with post-surgery bandages on, captioned: "Cousins who FaceTite together, stay together."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ireland Baldwin and cousin Alaia Baldwin share post-surgery video

A fan commented on Ireland's photo asking what she'd had done, to which she replied: "Demolished my chin fat."

RELATED: Hailey Bieber opens up about latest pregnancy rumors

READ: Hailey Bieber wows fans with sensational lingerie shots as she recovers from blood clot

Another expressed concern that she looked in pain with Ireland responding: "Hardly any just kinda high."

Other followers felt the cousins were too young for a facelift, writing: "You were perfect. Why change?" while another said: "You know what? You didn't have to get your face done. You didn't have to get your chin done. You were gorgeous."

Ireland and Hailey wore bandages after their FaceTite procedure

Ireland has been open about being unhappy with her chin. In a recent post she wrote: "I am insecure as f*** about my chin. Always have been. As a matter of fact, I am getting that fixed soon."

READ: Hailey Bieber shares unseen wedding dress photos for heartbreaking reason

Fans and friends praised her honesty, with one commenting: "We love a transparent shameless queen," and another wrote: "Living for the transparency."

Fans told Ireland she didn't need the surgery

While Hailey Bieber's family members are open to surgery, the model has been vocal that it's not for her. In 2020 she wrote: "I've never touched my face," and even threatened to take legal action against a plastic surgeon over a TikTok video that suggested she'd had cosmetic surgery.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.