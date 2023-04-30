Jennifer Hudson's bold new look in quirky photo leaves fans stunned

The Jennifer Hudson Show host certainly knows how to turn it on

Jennifer Hudson is no stranger to going ultra-chic for the 'gram from time to time, and her latest offering was definitely top-tier.

The 41-year-old took to social media to share a new photograph of herself dressed in white from head to toe, wearing a dress with a high-low skirt and a cuffed top, a diamond choker necklace, and a sharp blazer to match.

VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson shares glimpse inside majestic home

Pairing it with clear plastic heels and a blunt bob, plus a particularly sharp black manicure, it looked like the talk show host was off somewhere swanky.

Although the rest of the photo definitely raised a few more questions as it featured her posing alongside half a ceramic horse emerging from the wall, and she cheekily captioned it: "All the king's horses…"

MORE: Jennifer Hudson rocks head-turning transformation in new selfie

MORE: Jennifer Hudson's intense transformation for latest role leaves fans astounded

Fans raved over her look, though, as one simply commented: "Bosslady!" and another said: "Now Jen where are you going looking this good???"

A third added: "Oh we know you're simply, simply, beautiful," while a fourth wrote: "Giddy-up Boss Lady!" and many simply inundated her with white heart emojis.

© Instagram Jennifer's chic look was offset by the other parts of her photo

The picture was coming off a good week for Jennifer, after learning that her talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, had been nominated for six Daytime Emmys for its inaugural season.

The grateful daytime host and EGOT winner took to social media soon after the news to celebrate the members of her team who got the show to that point.

SEE: American Idol's biggest stars' net worths compared: Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, and more

READ: Jennifer Hudson bursting with joy, wows fans after confirming Common romance

Alongside a photograph featuring all members of the crew, she wrote: "Wow !!! 6 @daytimeemmys nominations for Season 1 of @jenniferhudsonshow.

"When I say I couldn't be prouder of the whole staff and crew here at The Happy Place!!! To this amazing team in this photo…I am beyond blessed to work alongside you every day."

She concluded: "Yall have earned every single nomination and award you have coming – and so much more!!! I can't wait to continue the journey together next season and beyond," proving even more cathartic of a point to make given it was announced back in January that the show had been renewed for a second season by FOX.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.