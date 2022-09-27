Jennifer Hudson shares glimpse inside sprawling $3M family home

Jennifer Hudson has been smashing it as a TV presenter ever since her chat show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, premiered at the beginning of September.

The award-winning singer has been in the living rooms of people's homes each day, and recently gave a glimpse into her own home - which we can safely say is incredible.

Taking to Instagram at the beginning of September ahead of her birthday, the star shared several photos of her posing in her open-plan living room while posing alongside her piano, which was decorated with Grammy awards among her impressive collection.

VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson offers look at her new daytime TV show

The star looked stylish dressed in a red mini dress teamed with an oversized sweater while relaxing in her house.

In the background of the photo, cream sofas could be seen in a separate seating area, while large wood-panelled windows added tons of natural light to the room.

Opulent floor-to-ceiling beams and a spiral staircase added character to the room. Jennifer - who is currently based in LA where she is filming her chat show - primarily lives in a $3million, 12,000 square-foot property in Burr Ridge, just 17 miles from Chicago.

The home features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, along with two laundry rooms, a game room, an in-house screening room, and a heated garage big enough for six different cars.

Jennifer Hudson shared several photos posing inside her gorgeous home

Jennifer's birthday, which saw her turn 41, was extra special this day as it fell on the same day her talk show premiered.

Ahead of the debut show, she talk L.A. Times: "This is going to be such a gift." She added: "If I were not working on my birthday, that is what I would be wishing for — performing on a stage or a platform. I love bringing people together on one accord and positivity. And to do it nationally on a talk show? On my birthday? Oh, my God, that's a birthday wish coming true."

Another look at Jennifer Hudson's impressive home

The EGOT winner spoke to American Idol Simon Cowell on her first show, for their first sit-down conversation since she was placed seventh on Season 3 of the competition in 2004.

The series has already received high praise from fans, and features daily celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations and music.

