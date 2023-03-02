Jennifer Hudson's intense transformation for latest role leaves fans astounded The Jennifer Hudson Show host has an EGOT, after all

Jennifer Hudson may be commanding the airwaves as a daytime host now, but don't ever forget that she is an EGOT winner.

The decorated singer and actress shared a short clip of her appearance in the 2022 anthology film, Tell it Like a Woman, that she was a part of, and it definitely looked intense.

VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson brought to tears during star-studded moment

Loading the player...

In the short scene, Jennifer portrays an incarcerated woman with naturally matted hair wearing a prison uniform. In the gritty scene, her character confronts a fellow inmate; before things get violent, guards and her lawyer intervene to de-escalate the situation.

Jennifer, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2007 for her role in Dreamgirls, posted that the movie was now streaming on Apple TV Plus, with her scene co-starring Paulette Washington, based on the true story of motivational speaker and author Kim Carter, who was formerly incarcerated.

MORE: Jennifer Hudson's son towers over his famous mom in rare photo

TRENDING NOW: Charles Spencer shares new post as Harry and Meghan's eviction is confirmed

Fans left comments along the lines of: "Absolutely phenomenal performance from @iamjhud. Oscar worthy!" and: "It's scenes like this where I remember that Jen is from the Chi and not to be [expletive with."

Kim herself replied: "Thank you for pouring in your heart and soul and making me feel so worthy to have my story told... God is doing big things in your life and mines…"

Jennifer's scene from Tell it Like a Woman was quite tense

Jennifer's scene in particular was directed by Taraji P. Henson and is one of seven featured in the movie, which first premiered at the Taormina Film Fest in 2022 and also starred Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria, and Marcia Gay Harden, among others.

MORE: Jennifer Hudson is delighted as she shares happy news following renewal of her daytime show

ALSO POPULAR: Gal Gadot barely covers up in glowing snapshot from bed

The premise reads: "Tell It Like a Woman is a feature film composed of seven short stories whose common denominator is the representation of female protagonists.

"Each of these very different women faces a particular challenge in their life with extreme determination and courage that makes them stronger and more self-aware. Some of these inspirational and empowering stories, which take place all over the world, are inspired by true events, while others are narrative fiction."

The film is nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song

While the film itself received mixed critical reception, it is up for an Oscar at this year's ceremony for Best Original Song with "Applause," written by Diane Warren and performed by Sofia Carson.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.