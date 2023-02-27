Jennifer Hudson's son towers over his famous mom in rare photo The Jennifer Hudson Show host is a proud parent

Jennifer Hudson is a doting mother to teenage son David, and he's her twin!

The Jennifer Hudson Show host took to Instagram over the weekend to share a rare photo of her 13-year-old posing with his famous mom at the recent NBA All Star game, and he's now taller than her.

After sharing the picture, many of Jennifer's fans commented on just how much the pair looked alike, while others remarked on how tall he has got.

"He's had a growth spurt!" one wrote, while another commented: "You and your son are twins!" A third added: "The resemblance is striking."

The EGOT winner shares her son with ex David Otunga, who she separated from in 2017. The mother-son duo are primarily based in Chicago, where they live in a $3million, 12,000 square-foot property in Burr Ridge, just 17 miles from the city.

Jennifer Hudson with her rarely-seen son David

The home features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, along with two laundry rooms, a game room, an in-house screening room, and a heated garage big enough for six different cars.

It's been an exciting start to the year for Jennifer, whose show was confirmed to be getting a second series at the beginning of January.

She said in a statement last month: "Working on this show alongside my incredible team and our amazing partners has been one of the greatest joys of my career.

Jennifer Hudson is a doting mom to son David

"We have been on this journey together from day one and I am so thrilled to take it to the next level. I could not be more grateful to audiences across America for letting me into their homes everyday as we empower and inspire one another. I can’t wait to show you what we have up our sleeves in season two!"

The Jennifer Hudson Show reaches 5.2million viewers a week on average and was the only new program nominated for a 2022 People’s Choice Award in the Daytime Talk Show category.

