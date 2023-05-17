Jennifer Garner's tearful end of an era video with three children with Ben Affleck remembered

One of the 13 Going On 30 star's kids even made an appearance

Jennifer Garner has shown frequently on social media that she knows how to get in touch with her emotions, although she herself wasn't prepared for the way they'd overtake her after an end of an era.

On her Instagram Stories, the actress, 51, shared a clip of herself breaking down into tears in slow motion, quite dramatic fashion.

The video was a throwback to one she'd shared in 2020, and she'd written alongside it: "Happy 10 year anniversary to our collective nervous breakdown caused by the finale of The Office."

The long-running sitcom, based on the British Ricky Gervais show of the same name, ran from 2005 to 2013, completing a full decade since its series finale aired on May 16, 2013.

In the original video, Jennifer recalled binge-watching the show with her three children during quarantine. She shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11 with ex-husband Ben Affleck, who she was married to from 2005-2018.

In the 2020 clip, she recorded herself crying in slow motion and through voiceover, poked fun at herself for her extreme emotion, joking: "Oh my goodness, look who needed a good cry, and maybe a shower would've been helpful."

At the end of the clip, as she wipes away her tears, one of her children recites off-camera: "Bears, Beets, Battlestar Galactica," a quote referring to one of the show's breakout characters, Dwight Schrute, played by Rainn Wilson.

In her caption, the mom-of-three wrote: "My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through 'How to Behave as Grownups', aka #TheOffice.

"Apparently we are sensitive people – the finale hit us pretty hard. When I realized I'd accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too."

© Getty Images Jennifer is a mom to Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel

Speaking with Allure recently about raising two teenagers and a pre-teen in a social media world, she said: "I have a lot of faith in my kids. I don't love every behavior all the time, always. It's gnarly growing up.

"We didn't have the eyes on us that our kids have," she says, recalling: "I was such a first-time mom. [My eldest daughter] didn't have a shot. She couldn't have a free thought – I was all over her. I was a nightmare for everyone around me."

The Yes Day star did state, though, that her ultimate goal was to be a mom, and that to see that come true meant she would happily tackle any dilemma thrown her way.

© Getty Images The Office celebrated the 10th anniversary of its series finale on May 16

"Being a mother was one thing I knew I was going to be," she admits, adding: "I really could have been a mother in any way. I could have adopted, I could have fostered, but there was no doubt I was going to be a mom. I mean, I was the kid with the doll everywhere I went."

