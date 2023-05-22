Kim Kardashian confesses why she cries herself to sleep

Kim Kardashian is candidly sharing the struggles and victories of raising her four children singlehandedly in a forthcoming episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast.

The sneak peek shared by People offers a glimpse into the life of the mogul mom as she navigates the parenting journey with her kids - North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, who she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Kim reveals: "There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, this tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?"

The whirlwind of managing different personalities, moods, and sibling disputes has proven challenging for the Kardashian, as she shares: "Like, it's [just] me to play good police officer and bad cop."

She opens up to Jay about the stark contrast between her parenting expectations and the reality of being a mother of four, quoting a common saying: "Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn't be a more true statement."

The early morning rush is particularly frantic for Kim, as she juggles personal care for her children amidst the kitchen chaos.

"It's like I always have to do one of my daughter's hair -- and it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way -- and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you. It's like full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it's wild," she admits.

However, amidst the pandemonium, Kim cherishes these moments, calling it "the best chaos."

Especially when her kids were babies, the feeding frenzy and ensuing madness were both exhausting and exhilarating. She recounts, "It's like full madness. It's the best chaos though."

The SKIMS founder also reflects on how parenting has been a self-revelatory journey, particularly her role of wearing multiple hats for her children.

Kim and Kanye amicably settled their divorce in November 2022, with the ex-couple sharing joint custody of their children.

Despite this, Kanye revealed in an interview with Alo Yoga's Mind Full podcast that Kim takes care of the children "80 percent of the time."

Kim acknowledges that no amount of advice or guidance could have truly readied her for the rollercoaster of parenthood. "Parenting is really hard. That's the only way I can describe it," she says.

"It is the most rewarding job in the entire world. It is. There is nothing that can prepare you. ... I don't care how long you wait. I don't care what you're waiting for. You are never prepared."

Despite the trials, Kim maintains a positive outlook, emphasizing the importance of self-trust and resilience. "But," she concludes, "you will figure it out, and it will make you so proud of yourself that you figured it out and that you got through the day."

