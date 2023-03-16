Who is Kim Kardashian dating? The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is a mother-of-four

Kim Kardashian is one of the original 'It Girls' who became the subject of media attention back in the early aughts thanks to her friendship with Paris Hilton.

She later enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame as a reuslt of her sex tape drama and her subsequent reality TV appearances.

Kylie, Kim and Kendall at the 2019 Met Gala

The team at HELLO! is taking a closer look at her love life, unwrapping everything from her current flame to her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Get all the details below...

Who is Kim Kardashian currently in a relationship with?

The 42-year-old is thought to be dating hip-hop star Meek Mill. According to reports, the duo found love with one another after initially establishing a friendship.

The pair are reportedly attending high-profile events together including the Super Bowl and the Oscars after party.

Kim is thought to be dating Meek Mill

This isn't the first time Meek's name has been thrust into the spotlight. Back in 2020, the rapper became the subject of speculation after Kanye accused the singer of untoward behaviour. The drama centred on a professional meeting between Kim K and Meek Mill which took place at a hotel in Los Angeles.

After a photo emerged, Kanye was quick to tweet: "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Waldorf for 'prison reform'".

He later added: "Meek is my man and was respectful That's my dog Kim was out of line I'm worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya'll ain't listen to MJ and now ya'll believe them???"

Kim is in no rush to find love

Meek Mill, meanwhile, penned: "Being around the wrong environment and wrong people will make you forget your worth! Stay focused."

Who is Meek Mill?

Philadelphia-born Meek Mill is an American rapper whose real moniker is Robert Rihmeek Williams. The 35-year-old cut his teeth as a battle rapper before eventually landing his first ever record deal with Atlanta-based rapper, T.I.

The rapper on stage performing

He later went on to release five studio albums, with his single, Going Bad, peaking at number six on the Billboard Hot 100.

Away from music, the rapper is a staunch advocate for prison reform. Teaming up with fellow rapper Jay-Z, Meek Mill became a co-founder of a non-profit organization called Reform Alliance, which focuses on probation, parole and sentencing reform in the United States.

Meek Mill with Jay-Z

The organization is close to the rapper's heart in light of his well-publicised prison sentence, which saw him incarcerated for months for violation of his probation conditions in a decade-old gun and drug possession case.

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson still together?

Pete was Kim's first known relationship since her separation from ex-husband Kanye West.

The former couple dated for around nine months spanning 2021 and 2022, before eventually calling it quits in August 2022.

Kim with her former flame

Owing to their hectic work schedules, Kim and Pete's romance fizzled out in August 2022. "Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules," a source said at the time. "They both travel all the time and it was hard."

Kim K and comedian Pete were first linked in October 2021 after she hosted Saturday Night Live (Pete joined the SNL cast in 2014). By November, the duo took their bond to the next level and went official with their relationship.

The duo ended things in 2022

Tattoo lover Pete paid the sweetest tribute to Kim when he got a teeny tiny inking dedicated to his sweetheart. On his collarbone, Pete opted for a delicate inking which read: "Jasmine [infinity sign] Aladdin" – adorable!

Are Kim and Kanye still friends?

Kim and rapper Ye – formally known as Kanye West – became one of the hottest couples in Hollywood when they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on May 24, 2014. Despite their fairytale nuptials, the couple experienced a widely-reported marriage breakdown, with Kim eventually filing for divorce in February 2021.

Kim and Kanye on the red carpet

Later in March 2022, the TV star was granted her request to end her marriage to Kanye West, with Kim subsequently dropping 'West' from her surname.

This isn't the first time Kim has been granted a divorce. She was married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, and later wed Kris Humphries in August 2011.

The former couple share four children together: North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, five, and Psalm, three. According to court documents, the duo will have joint custody, with neither having to pay the other spousal support.

Kim with her daughter North

Despite having joint custody, Ye has previously blasted his ex's parenting skills, claiming that he doesn't get to see his kids enough.

In his song Eazy, Ye raps: "I got love for the nannies, but real family is better. The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop takin' the credit… Non-custodial dad, I bought the house next door. What you think the point of really bein' rich for."

"Boujee and unruly, y'all need to do some chores. Rich ass kids, this ain't yo mama's house."

The couple share four children together

Elsewhere, the rapper told Jason Lee how he had a dispute with Kim's security team while picking up his kids from school. Specifically, Ye alleged that security wouldn't allow him to enter Kim's home with their daughter North.

Ye's desire to be close to his kids is no secret. As detailed in his song, the rapper deliberately snapped up a property next door to Kim's residence in a bid to be closer to his brood.

Kim and Ye have settled their divorce

And in his Hollywood Unlocked interview, he revealed: "Nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with none of that, that's gonna keep me from my children. And that's what I want everybody to know."

He continued: "Don't play with me, don't play with my children. Ain't no security gonna get in between me and my children and you ain't gonna gaslight me."

