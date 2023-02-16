Heidi Klum shares rare snapshot with three youngest children for heartfelt reason The German supermodel shares her four children with ex-husband Seal

Heidi Klum was feeling the love this week when she celebrated Valentine's Day with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and three of her four children, too.

The AGT judge took to Instagram with a snapshot featuring Lou, 13, Johan, 16, and Henry, 17.

The image was of their hands - some tattooed, some perfectly manicured - as they sat around a table, seemingly enjoying a family date night.

WATCH: Heidi Klum discusses having a fifth baby

Loading the player...

The only one of Heidi's children missing was her firstborn Leni, 18, who she paid tribute to in her caption.

"Valentine's dinner. We miss you @leniklum," she wrote.

Model Leni is studying in New York, and moved away from the family home in Los Angeles last year.

TRENDING: Carrie Underwood reveals jaw-dropping addition to her 400-acre family home

POPULAR: Michael Douglas' wild appearance has fans doing a double-take in unexpected video

At the time, Heidi admitted she was struggling with not having her at home and opened up about the teen's new life in the Big Apple during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Heidi celebrated Valentine's Day with three of her children and her husband too

Heidi chatted about her struggles and revealed she's become increasingly upset that Leni doesn't return her phone calls.

"It’s crazy, today she had her first day in college," she said. "This weekend, she just moved in, and I call her. Normally she picks up, but then three, four hours I don’t hear anything.

TRENDING: Today's Dylan Dreyer 'very upset' after on-air moment with her husband

POPULAR: Who is the father of Rihanna's son? Her family life revealed

"And already, my head is going 'Where is she? What is she doing? Why is she not answering?' Already the worrying is starting."

Heidi's model daughter Leni was the only one missing from the celebration

This isn't the first time Heidi has struggled with her four children growing up. She said the whole process is "hard," and it never really lets up.

"First they have a car and they drive, and that's hard. Then they move across the country, and that’s harder. I'm like non-stop scared."

Seal adopted Heidi's firstborn as a baby

Taking the conversation back to Leni, James asked how often Heidi calls her and she responded: "This weekend, I called every two hours and I'm like, why don't you just call me back, you know?"

She continued: "Now I want the number of the roommate, so I can bug the roommate if she doesn’t pick up. And then I’m going to get the number from the neighbor so I can call them."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.