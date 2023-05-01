Seal confirms time away from children with ex-wife Heidi Klum

Seal looks set to be away from his and Heidi Klum's children for several months as he embarks upon his worldwide tour. The 'Kiss from a Rose' musician, who was married to the German-American model from 2005 to 2014, confirmed he had begun travelling the US on April 28 following his first performance in Arizona on April 25.

While the British singer got divorced from the Victoria's Secret model in 2014, the couple have continued to co-parent their children ever since. Seal and Heidi share four children together: Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou Samuel, 13, as well as Heidi's daughter Leni, 18, from her previous relationship with F1 team manager Flavio Briatore (and who Seal adopted in 2009).

But now, as the 60-year-old embarks on his worldwide tour which will take him from the US and Canada over to Denmark, Spain, and Monaco, it is likely the musician will be having to spend much of that time, if not all of it, away from his kids. Seal revealed this news via his social media, through which he has begun sharing photos from the dates which he has already played on tour.

So far, the 'Crazy' singer has visited Arizona, Texas, Austin and Dallas, and is due next in New Orleans on May 2. The artist has clearly been enjoying his tour so far, commenting via Instagram: "What a night!" on Sunday evening in relation to his show in Dallas.

© Getty Images Seal performing on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2023

While Seal has begun his work touring the US, Heidi has also been gearing up to support her husband, Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, as he heads off on his band's European tour. She was present at the German pop-rock band's rehearsal show in Berlin on Saturday, cheering them on from the sidelines as her 33-year-old husband rocked out.

© Getty Images Heidi and Tom Kaulitz at the Oscars 2023

The 49-year-old supermodel shared a slew of photographs and videos from the rehearsal show, throwing in a selfie of herself with her husband and the band's lead singer, Tom's twin brother Bill.

While they dressed perfectly for the stage, Heidi opted for a more casual look, pairing an ab-baring white crop top with black tights and patent leather knee-high boots.

