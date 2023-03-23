Heidi Klum looks bare-faced and fabulous donning gold swimsuit in latest photo The AGT judge looked stunning for a recent photoshoot

Heidi Klum has left no doubt in fans' minds that "once a model, always a model" rings absolutely true for her.

The star proved as much with her latest photoshoot, and that though she has been in the modeling industry for three decades, she only gets better and better.

Though she is used to going over the top – particularly when it comes to Halloween – and has done thousands of editorial photoshoots with all sorts of dramatic make-up and ensembles, for her latest, she decided to go au naturel.

Heidi proved she looks just as fabulous without or without makeup, as she took to Instagram to share some snapshots from her latest modeling session.

The America's Got Talent judge showed off her natural beauty – and her range – donning a variety of fashion-forward ensembles, and with little to no make-up on her face.

In the series of photos, she first appeared in a nude dress with matching feathers attached, her hair slicked back into a braid, letting her natural glow truly shine.

The super model looked super!

Throughout, she donned a range of different looks, including a red slinky, floor-length red dress, a white see-through t-shirt dress, soaked in water, and a skin-tight brown turtleneck.

Photo after photo, she continued shedding layers, and, leaving the best for last, she included one last photo of her posing in a plunging gold swimsuit, reminiscent of those favored in the 1980s with a high cut on the sides, with matching gold heels to boot.

Heidi most recently dazzled fans at the Fashion Trust Awards

"Smiling on the inside," Heidi cheekily joked in her caption along the post, a nod to her serious demeanor throughout all of the shots.

Though the former Victoria Secret model is currently on a break from being on the panel of judges on America's Got Talent alongside Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara, she recently made yet another show-stopping appearance at the Fashion Trust a metallic gown that emulated liquid metal by Kate Barton, styled by celebrity stylist Rob Zangardi.

