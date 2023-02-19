Seal is moved to tears as his loved ones surprise him at his family home The award-winning singer shares four children with Heidi Klum

Seal is a world-famous singer and has adoring fans around the world - and in his personal life he is just as popular.

POPULAR: How Michael Strahan supported T.J. Holmes' ex-wife following Amy Robach affair news

The award-winning star was moved to tears over the weekend as his close family and friends surprised him at his home in California on the eve of his 60th birthday.

Watch the footage below to see just how appreciated Seal is - and see a look inside his gorgeous home too!

VIDEO: Watch Seal's raw reaction to a surprise birthday party at his jaw-dropping home

Loading the player...

The dad-of-four had quite the reaction too, as he was visibly emotional and overcome by the adoration.

MOST READ: Celine Dion's waterpark home she gave up for new life revealed

MORE: Kelly Ripa reacts to Live! co-star's long-awaited baby news

Notoriously private, the footage also gave a glimpse into Seal's home, featuring high ceilings and a spacious hallway with wood panelled flooring.

A peek into the front yard was also captured in the footage, which is filled with plants and garden furniture. Seal's children split their time between his home and their mom Heidi Klum's house, following the former couple's separation in 2012.

Seal pictured with ex-wife Heidi Klum, who he shares four children with

The pair are doting parents to aspiring model Leni, 18, who Seal adopted when she was a baby. They also share sons Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and daughter Lou, 13.

POPULAR: Donnie Wahlberg leaves wife Jenny McCarthy shaking after surprise reveal

POPULAR: Mark Wahlberg sells Hollywood mansion for $55million after moving family to Nevada

Seal has previously opened up about co-parenting with Heidi, telling US Weekly: "It can be challenging. It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it's really easy and that's not a real challenge at all… But you have to be a team. And if you're not a team, then it can all fall to pieces."

There's been a big change for Heidi and Seal - who are both incredibly close to their children - as their daughter Leni flew the nest in September last year to attend college.

Seal is a doting father to his children

Heidi opened up about the change shortly before Leni left home and admitted that while she is thrilled about the 18-year-old's exciting new adventure, her "heart will be sad" without her daughter at home. "I am [so proud]," Heidi told ET Online.

POPULAR: NCIS' Michael Weatherly unveils bold change to appearance that divides fans

"You know, she has her head screwed on right. Right now, college is on top of the list. It's not modeling and she's really excited for that next chapter in her life."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Make sure you never miss a another story! Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.