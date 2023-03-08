Seal makes unexpected comment about Heidi Klum and daughter Leni - see video The British singer was married to the AGT judge from 2005 to 2014 and they share four children

Heidi Klum's ex-husband, Seal, opened up in a new interview to comment on his oldest daughter Leni and his relationship with his former wife.

The Kiss from a Rose hitmaker sat down with E! News and was asked about Leni following in her mom's footsteps in the modeling world - a matter he previously had an issue with.

His lengthy and surprising response can be seen in the intriguing video below. Since their divorce in 2014, neither party has spoken much about their breakup but comments they did make made it clear that things were not rosy between them.

Seal hinted at problems when he spoke to US Weekly in 2021 about co-parenting their four children: "It can be challenging. It requires teamwork," he said. "If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it is really easy and that's not a real challenge at all."

He continued: "But you have to be a team. And if you're not a team, then it can all fall to pieces." Seal then shocked when he admitted: "I never had that teamwork [with Heidi]. We never had teamwork."

Heidi reiterated Seal's comments when she spoke to the Express and said co-parenting with "someone you're not with anymore" isn't "all rosy".

Seal adopted Leni as a baby

She also confessed that her relationship with Seal was "sometimes hard," but that all they could do was "try".

Right from the start, Heidi and Seal's romance was unique. After their first date she revealed to him that she was pregnant with her ex-boyfriend, Flavio Briatore's baby.

Seal told the Mirror: "I laughed and said, 'Already? That's amazing!' She said, ‘Not with you stupid'."

Seal previously said he didn't have teamwork with Heidi

Nevertheless, Seal wasn't ready to give up on Heidi and became her firstborn's father before marrying the German model in 2005.

They went on to have three more children together, and renew their vows several times before their marriage came to an end seven years after they said, 'I Do'.

