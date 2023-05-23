Frida Redknapp shares heart-melting photo of Raphael as he's looked after by older siblings

Frida and Jamie Redknapp share son Raphael, while Frida is a mum to a further four children

Frida Redknapp and husband Jamie have a large blended family, and it appears to be drama-free if the model's latest photo is anything to go by.

On Tuesday, the mum-of-five took to her social media pages to share a glimpse of her family life with youngest child Raphael, who she shares with Jamie, being looked after by two of his half-siblings. Raphael looked all ready for bed as he sat with a plush toy of a dog and sat on the bed in spotty blue pyjamas.

His older siblings were watching on, with an older brother wearing a cashmere jumper and led over one side of the bed, while an older sister who wore a T-shirt also looked adoringly at her younger brother.

In a touching caption, Frida penned: "A little bedtime sibling chat. Feeling beyond blessed to have these gorgeous little and big people in my life #motheroffive #motherhood #neveradullmoment #family." She also reshared the photo on her Instagram Stories alongside the caption: "Sibling love."

Fans loved the look inside her gorgeous family life as one enthused: "You have the perfect, loving family!" and a second added: "Aww they are so cute Frida." Many others, including doting dad Jamie shared heart emojis in the comments section.

Frida shared a sweet insight into her family life

Frida often shares insights into how young Raphael is growing up, and over the weekend, sparked a sweet fan reaction when she shared a slew of photos of her time in London. Amongst the pictures, she posted a precious black and white image of herself enjoying a morning market stroll with one-year-old 'Rapha'.

The duo looked so sweet as they stopped to admire the fresh produce on offer – and we can't help but notice how grown-up little Raphael looks! For the summer stroll, Frida donned a comfortable ensemble featuring a pair of jeans, a marine blue sweater and a pair of 'panda' Nike dunks.

She accessorised with a chic woven bag and a pair of stylish sunglasses. Raphael, meanwhile, looked adorable in a mini tracksuit and co-ordinating Nike trainers to mirror his model mum.

In her caption, the keen chef penned: "Sunday mornings! [sun emoji] After a yummy breakfast with the kiddies in a cute little café, we walked through our local market and got some lovely produce. Time to cook [chef emoji]."

Fans and friends raced to heap praise on Frida, with husband Jamie sweetly writing: "Rapha," followed by a red heart emoji. A second fan gushed: "Wow growing up fast," while a third remarked: "Such a cutie."

Jamie and Frida have a total of seven children in their blended family. Jamie shares his sons Charley, 18, and Beau, 14 with his ex-wife Louise Redknapp. The former couple were married for 19 years before their divorce in December 2017. Frida, meanwhile, has four children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie: a girl and three boys.

See some sweet photos of Frida with her children below...

Raphael and his sister have the sweetest sibling bond

Raphael supported his older brother