Frida Redknapp showcases strong bond with blended family with heart-melting Raphael photo

Before her marriage to Jamie Redknapp, Frida Redknapp had four children with American hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie, and on Saturday she showed how her children have with Jonathan have a strong bond with half-brother, Raphael.

The doting mum shared a photo of her daughter with young Raphael sat on her lap as they both looked at notes she had made for her schoolwork. Raphael looked entranced by the highlighted piece of paper, even putting his hand on it as his sister held onto it. Raphael also carried a small snack as he sat in an adorable black and white striped onesie.

Frida's daughter, meanwhile, looked studuous in a grey jumper and pair of slippers with her hair tied up into a bun as she went over her notes.

In a short but very sweet caption, Frida said: "Siblings," and she later showed off another close bonding moment between her brood.

The model shared a short boomerang clip where Raphael watched his older brother practice his tennis skills. The talented youngster easily returned a volley as his young supporter watched on.

Raphael and his sister have the sweetest sibling bond

Frida has shared plenty of insights into young Raphael's life and earlier in the week, Jamie took their son to his first football session and the toddler looked so sweet as he kicked the ball, even scoring his first goal.

"First session today and he loved it," the proud dad wrote, before adding: "And we might have the first lefty Redknapp."

The former footballer then added a heart featuring the Swedish flag, clearly teasing his Swedish wife about which national team their son might play for one day.

Raphael supported his older brother

Raphael might be the first of Jamie's sons to follow in his footsteps and become a professional footballer as while the son he shares with ex Louise Redknapp are both sporty, neither of them play the sport that made Jamie famous.

Charley is an avid rugby player and is currently living in America where he is studying a sports degree, but last year, Jamie candidly confessed that his dream was for him to play football, just like him.

In an interview with Project Footballer, he said: "My 17-year-old, I probably pushed him too much and I probably ended up pushing him away from football because I was so desperate for him to do it.

"I'd be like, 'Come out in the garden. Let's go do something', and he'd go, 'I don't really want to dad'. I'd reply, 'Why? Why don't you want to come out and play football?'. But why should he? Just because I played football, it doesn't make it right for him."

