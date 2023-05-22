Frida Redknapp melts hearts with adorable photos of son Raphael

The model is married to former pro footballer Jamie Redknapp

Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida delighted fans on Sunday with a wholesome family update featuring her youngest son, Raphael.

Over on Instagram, the mother-of-five sparked a sweet fan reaction when she shared a slew of photos documenting her sun-soaked weekend in London. Amongst the pictures, Frida, 38, posted a precious black and white image of herself enjoying a morning market stroll with one-year-old 'Rapha'.

WATCH: Frida Redknapp melts hearts with sweet clip of Raphael

The duo looked so sweet as they stopped to admire the fresh produce on offer – and we can't help but notice how grown-up little Raphael looks! For the summer stroll, Frida donned a comfortable ensemble featuring a pair of jeans, a marine blue sweater and a pair of 'panda' Nike dunks.

She accessorised with a chic woven bag and a pair of stylish sunglasses. Raphael, meanwhile, looked adorable in a mini tracksuit and co-ordinating Nike trainers to mirror his model mum.

Raphael looked so grown-up in the sweet update

Elsewhere, Frida shared a family photo of her brood tucking into a delectable breakfast spread featuring flaky croissants, eggs benedict and fruit-topped pancakes. Divine!

In her caption, the keen chef penned: "Sunday mornings! [sun emoji] After a yummy breakfast with the kiddies in a cute little café, we walked through our local market and got some lovely produce. Time to cook [chef emoji]."

Fans and friends raced to heap praise on Frida, with husband Jamie sweetly writing: "Rapha," followed by a red heart emoji. A second fan gushed: "Wow growing up fast," while a third remarked: "Such a cutie."

Frida and Jamie wed in 2021

Impressed by Frida and Raphael's twinning moment, a fourth fan wrote: "Love the matching trainers! Cute," and a fifth simply added: "He's such a little cutie."

Jamie and Frida have a total of seven children in their blended family. Jamie shares his sons Charley, 18, and Beau, 14 with his ex-wife Louise Redknapp. The former couple were married for 19 years before their divorce in December 2017.

The duo enjoyed a whirlwind romance

Frida, meanwhile, has four children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie: a girl and three boys.

Lovebirds Jamie and Frida started dating in 2020 after meeting through mutual friends.

The former footballer shares a close bond with youngest Raphael

It wasn't long until the former football star popped the question which resulted in the now-married couple walking down the aisle on October 18, 2021. The pair enjoyed an intimate ceremony in West London.

At the time of their wedding, Frida was pregnant with her son Raphael. To accommodate her blossoming baby bump, the model walked down the aisle in the most gorgeous Emilia Wickstead gown complete with an off-the-shoulder neckline, elegant long sleeves, a fitted waistline and an untraditional cropped skirt that fell to just above her ankles.

The smitten couple share a blended family

Frida finished off her modern look with matching heels and wore her hair in soft curls, while her new husband was pictured looking dapper in a navy suit, a white shirt and a black tie.

