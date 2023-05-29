Gwen Stefani's son's birthday was bittersweet as teen prepares for big change next year

The No Doubt star shares son Kingston with her former husband Gavin Rossdale of the band Bush

It's been a big weekend for Gwen Stefani and her former husband Gavin Rossdale as they celebrated the 17th birthday of their son Kingston.

Both mom and dad posted tributes to their son on their Instagram pages as Kingston marked his special day, just one year off adulthood – and while it's a jubilant time for the famous parents, it's also bittersweet as their eldest child heads towards a big life change.

Gwen, who also shares children Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine, with her ex-Gavin, posted a loving message to Kingston for his 17th birthday, reading: "Happy birthday to my firstborn. Couldn’t be more proud of u!! No matter how old u are, you’ll still be my baby boy."

Kingston is the double of his rockstar dad, lead singer in the band Bush, and received this tribute from Gavin:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY KINGSTON 17 today. What a journey with you. We been through so much since your first moments and all the way through. I’m with you every step whenever you need. You’re talented, kind, driven and ultra cool. Everyone around you loves you because you’re a special one. Enjoy this next year. The world needs you because you’re radical. I’m not biased at all. I adore you. Always have always will. Your dad."

In May 2024, Kingston will celebrate his milestone 18th birthday, which will be a huge event for the family. But as many parents know, it's also often the time when your child leaves the nest.

In Kingston's case, it's likely the youngster may go to college at this age, which will surely pull on the heartstrings of his parents.

© instagram Gwen Stefani and her son Kingston

Kingston was born on May 26 2006 and has begun sharing his life with fans on Instagram.

He also has a girlfriend, Lola, who he has dated for several years and Lola has also appeared in Gwen's Instagram videos. We wonder if he will go to college in LA to remain near to her, or study further afield?

© Photo: Getty Images Gwen with her former husband Gavin Rossdale

Currently, Kingston and his brothers split their time between California, where Gwen and Blake have a $14 million house in Encino, and Oklahoma where the couple own a ranch.

© Getty Gwen and Blake appeared on The Voice together

Blake adores being a stepfather to Gwen's three sons and recently left his long-running role as a judge on The Voice, so that he could be a more present dad.

"There's definitely nothing easy about it," he said during an interview on radio show The Ride with Kimo & Heather in 2021. "I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent, you know?"

He added: "I'm not gonna lie. I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am."

"Especially, you know, now that we're five years into this thing, I can't imagine my life without these kids now."

© Frazer Harrison Blake with Gwen, Zuma, Apollo, and Kingston

© Getty Images Singer and mom-of-three Gwen Stefani

