Gwen Stefani's son Kingston celebrates huge milestone birthday

Gwen Stefani's firstborn, Kingston, excitedly geared up to a very special moment this week as he prepared to ring in a milestone birthday.

It's hard to believe that the popstar is now a proud mom of a 16-year-old who is heading into the weekend for some celebrations with his loved ones.

Kingston was counting down on social media and appeared to celebrate a little early with a meal in a sun-soaked location.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's love story

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the birthday boy posted photos of his delicious-looking meal which he enjoyed with his girlfriend.

His dad, Gavin Rossdale, also sent some birthday love with a clip of, yet more, restaurant delights.

Kingston has a very special bond with his parents despite their breakup and he recently paid tribute to his mom on International Women's Day.

It's hard to believe Kingston is now 16

He declared his love for her in a cute snap he shared on social media which showed mother and son cuddled up together.

The teenager sweetly captioned the picture: "Happy women's day to my mum @gwenstefani I love you." Gwen was quick to repost the heart-warming photo on her Instagram Stories and thanked her "baby" for the sweet words. "Thank you puppy, I love my baby," she said.

The older he gets, the more Kingston looks like his rockstar father and the teenager is the first to recognize this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gavin Rossdale (@gavinrossdale)

Gavin is a proud dad to his boys

He recently shared a fan's side-by-side image of him and his dad and remarked on the similarity between them.

The former couple's boys Kingston, Zuma and Apollo split their time between their mom and dad's homes, and during the beginning of the pandemic at the beginning of 2020, they spent a lot of time in Oklahoma with their mom and stepdad Blake Shelton.

Gavin missed his children while they were away, and took part in some Instagram Lives with Kingston during their time apart – much to the delight of fans.

The British musician previously told People magazine that he is always looking for ways "to be a better father" and that over the last few years he’s learned a lot about parenting.

The singer also revealed how fun his sons are when he said: "My kids are really funny and cool, and we have such a good time together,” he said. "But I constantly strive to be a better father. I am lucky that my life is so great."

Gavin is also a dad to model Daisy Lowe, who he shares with Pearl Lowe.

