Gwen Stefani's 'baby boy' turns 17 - see photos complete with tattoos and piercings

Gwen Stefani's oldest son, Kingston, is all grown up and ringing in his 17th birthday. The teen was celebrated by his dad, Gavin Rossdale, on May 26, as he shared photos on Instagram from his childhood to today.

Kingston is his dad's double, and now sports tattoos and piercings. Gavin included images of his firstborn with his siblings, Apollo, nine, and Zuma, 14.

The Bush frontman wrote a heartfelt message which read: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY KINGSTON .17 today. What a journey with you. We been through so much since your first moments and all the way through. I’m with you every step whenever you need. You’re talented, kind, driven and ultra cool. Everyone around you loves you because you’re a special one. Enjoy this next year. The world needs you because you’re radical. I’m not biased at all. I adore you. Always have always will. Your dad."

WATCH: Gwen Stefani's family celebrate Mother's Day together

Gwen also posted some photos on social media and added a sweet caption: "Happy birthday to my firstborn. Couldn’t be more proud of u !! no matter how old u are, you’ll still be my baby boy." Fans commented: "Looks like daddy. So handsome," and, "He looks JUST like Gavin".

MORE: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's kittens run wild in epic games room inside family mansion – watch

MORE: Gwen Stefani shares rare video of husband Blake Shelton with her sons: 'We did it'

Kingston and his brothers split their time between Los Angeles and Oklahoma where Gwen and her husband Blake Shelton own a ranch. While the boys now love spending time in the country, it wasn't always the case. "The two of them were like, 'Well, what do we do now?' I go: 'Go out that door and don’t come back till you’re too tired to go any further.' Well, they can’t even imagine just going down to the creek with a net or turning over rocks or getting on a buggy and driving around," Blake revealed in an interview a while back.

As well as their idyllic country ranch, the couple have another property, a $14 million house in Encino, California. Blake adores being a stepfather to Gwen's three sons and recently left his long-running role as a judge on The Voice, so that he could be a more present dad.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's children's alternative living situation explained – see photos

"There's definitely nothing easy about it," he said during an interview on radio show The Ride with Kimo & Heather in 2021. "I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent, you know?"

But the country music star revealed he has the perfect role model to follow. "I love my stepfather, and I looked up to him. And he's like a father to me," he said. "So, you know, I have a good inspiration in my life to how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be.

"I'm not gonna lie. I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am," he continued. "Especially, you know, now that we're five years into this thing, I can't imagine my life without these kids now."

Gwen is a proud mom to her boys

On his decision to leave The Voice after 23 seasons, he said: "If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life," he told People. "For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."

See more photos of Gwen and her family below.

© Instagram The family split their time between LA and Oklahoma

© Photo: Instagram Gwen's children are growing up fast

© Instagram Her children have the best of both worlds

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.