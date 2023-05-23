Gwen Stefani's epic throwback photo from her teens will leave you lost for words

Always leaving fans awestruck with her timeless beauty, Gwen Stefani recently took a charming trip down memory lane.

The 53-year-old star shared a throwback photo on her Instagram, sparking wonder and admiration among her followers.

Depicted as a young girl with her chin resting on her fist and her hair styled in cute pigtails, The No Doubt lead captioned the post endearingly, 'Little old me.'

The ‘Don't Speak’ songstress, famous for her seemingly eternal, wrinkle-free complexion, has previously credited her agelessness to 'falling in love' after personal turmoil.

Gwen believes the cathartic process of penning a record about challenging phases of her life significantly contributed to her youthful aura.

A testament to her happiness, Gwen and her husband, country star Blake Shelton, recently displayed their enchanting marital harmony at her son Apollo's football game in Los Angeles.

The talented couple was spotted immersed in the game, sharing affectionate kisses and hugs, their joy evident throughout the event.

Blake, 46, currently featuring in his final season of 'The Voice,' was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this month.

Gwen alongside her sons Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine, were at his side, applauding his monumental achievement.

The country singer, reflecting on his life and career at the event, proclaimed that his marriage to Gwen stands as the pinnacle of his accomplishments.

"I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen, so this is just icing on the cake," he shared, adding: "I love you so much, and that's the great thing that's happened along this journey."

The couple’s romantic journey commenced on the set of the hit singing competition series 'The Voice,' where they initially met as co-judges.

Gwen, previously married to Gavin Rossdale from 2002 to 2016, shares her three sons with him. Blake, too, had previous marriages to Kaynette Gern from 2003 until 2006 and to Miranda Lambert from 2011 until 2015.

Their paths intertwined in 2015 when they began dating, culminating in their heartwarming wedding in 2021.

During an interview with Elle, she shared her feelings of contentment and peace regarding her union with Blake.

"I feel like my spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place of peace. Now I just need to figure out how to do the rest of my life," she said.

Despite owning a magnificent $13.2M mansion in LA's posh Encino neighbourhood, Gwen and the eight-time Voice champion find their greatest joy at their sprawling 1,382-acre 10 Point Ranch in Shelton's home state, Oklahoma.

Adding a sweet melody to their blissful matrimony, the duo has collaborated on four duets, including 'Happy Anywhere' in 2021, 'Nobody But You' in 2020, 'You Make It Feel Like Christmas' in 2017, and 'Go Ahead And Break My Heart' in 2016.

