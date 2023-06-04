Sharon Stone's son Roan is all grown up as he makes rare appearance in new photo for 23rd birthday

Sharon Stone is typically as candid as it gets, and has opened up about everything from her terrifying stroke in 2001, dwindling film roles because of it, her political opinions, and even losing money following this year’s Silicon Valley bank crash.

However, when it comes to her three children and the inner workings of her personal life, she is far more private. Nonetheless, she made a sweet exception with a photo of her eldest son in honor a very special occasion.

The Basic Instinct actress has three kids, all sons who she adopted. Her eldest is Roan Joseph, 23, who she adopted in 2000 with her then-husband Phil Bronstein. Following their 2004 divorce, she adopted son Lair, 18, in 2005, and her third son, Quinn, 16, a year later.

Though neither of her three sons appear on her social media frequently, over the weekend, Sharon took to her Instagram to share a rare photo of her eldest son, Roan, on the occasion of his 23rd birthday.

The mom-of-three shared a photo of a very grown up Roan sitting in what appears to be her living room – a cozy space full of plush pillows and plenty of books – looking straight at the camera while holding their pet dog.

"23 looks good on [you,]" Sharon wrote next to a festive party emoji, tagging Roan's Instagram account.

Fans loved the rare glimpse of the 23-year-old, and flooded the comments section under post with congratulatory messages for the birthday boy. "Happy Birthday to your son," one fan wrote, as others added: "Very handsome – happy birthday to your boy," and: "Happy birthday to your son! Also love the cute doggie, and the shelves filled with books!" as well as: "Happy Birthday Roan!! Have a glorious weekend," plus another fan said: "He is gorgeous, proud mama!"

Roan only launched his personal Instagram account this past March, and so far has only shared one photo, fittingly, with his mom Sharon. The photo, posted on March 4, sees the two dressed up and posing at The Georgian Hotel in Santa Monica, California.

© Instagram Roan's only post on Instagram is with his mom

"Such a wonderful night, and so proud of my mum's journey into the art world, and her first art showing. Looking forward to more god bless," he wrote as his caption on his first and only Instagram post so far.

© Getty Sharon and Roan at the amfAR Cannes Gala in 2021

Though at the time of Sharon and Phil's 2004 divorce, they reportedly agreed on joint custody for Roan, and the plan was that he would live primarily with his father in San Francisco during the school year, Sharon claimed earlier this year that she lost custody of him because of her role on 1992's Basic Instinct.

© Getty The two during the charity gala benefiting the 'Planet Hope' foundation in 2017

"I lost custody of my child," she said on a March podcast episode of Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, adding: "When the judge asked my child – my tiny little boy, 'Do you know your mother makes sex movies?' This kind of abuse by the system, that it was considered what kind of parent I was because I made that movie."

She revealed: "I ended up in the Mayo Clinic with extra heartbeats in the upper and lower chambers of my heart," because the move "broke [her] heart."

