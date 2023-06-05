Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman's son Connor, 28, shares rare glimpse into private life

Connor Cruise, the son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, treated his followers to a rare glimpse into his private life this weekend. The 28-year-old shared a snapshot on his Instagram Stories, where he was seen delighting in a day of golf at Florida's esteemed Belleair Country Club, in the company of two pals.

The sporting enthusiast looked the part, donning a smart blue short-sleeve shirt and a black baseball hat, with sunglasses perched atop. Adding a touch of tech-savvy style, he sported an Apple Watch. The picture showed him in good spirits, flashing a cheerful smile to his audience.

This post breaks a social media silence since April when Connor last posted a golf-themed snap at a different county club, following an eight-month hiatus from the digital world. His previous post dated back to August 2022, capturing his participation in a fishing tournament in Sarasota.

On his return to the social media scene, Connor's friends were quick to extend a warm welcome. His cousin, Adonis Mapother, and ex-NFL player Trey Diller, chimed in with flame emojis, while actor Michael Pena exclaimed: “It has begun!”

Having explored DJing and acting, Connor seems to have found his true passion as a food influencer. In collaboration with real estate buddy Kim Joyce, he runs the Instagram page Connor's Meatshack, where he showcases his impressive barbecuing skills to the delight of his thousands of followers.

Connor and his elder sister, the talented artist Bella Kidman Cruise, 30, have generally maintained a low-key public profile. The siblings are the only children shared by Tom Cruise, 60, and Nicole Kidman, 55. Both were adopted by the couple shortly after their respective births in 1995 and 1992, although the exact timeline remains somewhat ambiguous.

Their parents, who were married in 1990, went their separate ways in 2001. The iconic Top Gun actor also shares 17-year-old daughter Suri Cruise with ex-spouse Katie Holmes. Nicole, the star of Moulin Rouge, is mother to Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 14, and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 12, with current husband Keith Urban.

While Connor and Tom have occasionally been spotted together at sporting events, Nicole has often expressed a preference for keeping her relationship with her children out of the public eye. Both Connor and Bella have embraced Scientology, like their father, while Nicole has stepped away from the religion.

Although the actress rarely discusses her children in public, she once told Who magazine in 2018 that she would “150 percent … give up [her] life” for them.

Commenting on their religious choices, she acknowledged: “They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists,' further adding that it was her 'job to love them.”

