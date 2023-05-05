Nicole Kidman celebrates 'mothers and daughters' with photo as family faces time apart from Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman celebrated the special women in her life on Friday, with a sweet social media post.

The mom-of-two took to Instagram stories with a photo of herself reading her Big Little Lies co-star Laura Dern and her mom Diane Ladd's book, Honey, Baby, Mine: A Mother and Daughter Talk Life, Death, Love.

The Oscar winner recommended the read to her fans and wrote: "Thank you @lauradern & @rosedianeladd for providing us with such divine inspiration. Mothers & daughters, this one's for you."

Her post comes days after she was reunited with her husband, Keith Urban, at the Met Gala.

Nicole and their two daughters, Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, have been apart from the country music star while he's been on tour around the US.

But the A-list couple were able to connect in New York for the star-studded event, where they packed on the PDA and made the most of their time together before he heads back out on the road.

While the famous family have called their native Australia home since the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Nicole has temporarily relocated back to the US for her latest project, the Netflix limited series, The Perfect Couple.

Nicole stars alongside Liev Schreiber, to play murder mystery novelist Greer Garrison Winbury as she plans a wedding for her son and future daughter-in-law, played by Eve Hewson.

The plot follows Eve's character, Amelia Sacks, as she is set to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket when a dead body turns up on the beach.

© Getty Images Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"

Everyone becomes a suspect in an investigation that plays out just like one of Greer's mystery novels. Other big names in the show include Dakota Fanning and Jack Reynor.

Not only is Nicole starring in the series, but her production company, Blossom Films, will executive produce it. It is likely that Sunday and Faith have joined their mom in America, as they are known to travel with their parents for work projects.

The pair have even starred as extras in a number of Nicole's shows over the last few years. The proud mom opened up about her girls' big moment appearing in The Undoing during an interview with News.com.au back in 2020, revealing that they even got a line!

© Getty Images Nicole and Keith's girls have had roles in her projects too

She said: "They're used to being extras, but they did five days in the freezing New York cold, never complained, and didn't get any special treatment. "And then one day they came home and said, 'We got a line!'"

Other extra work on Sunday and Faith's resumes include starring in Big Little Lies, where Nicole played one of the main characters, Celeste Wright.

The popular HBO drama saw Sunday and Faith play school children yet again in the second season back in 2019, marking their debut on the big screen.

While they didn't have talking parts, their names still featured in the credits at the end of the program.

Along with Sunday and Faith, Nicole is also mom to two grown-up children, Isabella, 30, and Connor, 28, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

