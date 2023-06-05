Steph Curry's wife Ayesha confesses remorse over this parenting decision with kids Riley, Ryan and Canon

Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry, who have long been open to welcoming the media and public into their family life, are rethinking their approach to their kids' privacy.

By the time the NBA star's fame began to truly skyrocket in the mid-2010s – he was first drafted into the Golden State Warriors in 2009 and has since become recognized as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history – the couple had already married and welcomed their first daughter, Riley, in 2012.

Riley is now ten-years-old (11 this July), and her parents have since welcomed her little sister Ryan, born in 2015, and little brother Canon, in 2018. However, now that she has spent much of her childhood in the spotlight, her mom is regretting not keeping her away from it.

During an interview with Insider earlier this month, Ayesha explained: "When the social media thing started, nobody knew what that was going to become."

She recalled: "We were just genuinely living our lives back then. And we thought, 'This is our kid. We're bringing our kid along.'"

However, now she can admit: "If we had known back in the day just how chaotic it would make life, I don't think we would've done it."

© Getty Little Riley went viral for her appearances at her dad's post-game conferences

Riley was as young as two years old when she first went viral on social media, for her frequent appearances alongside her famous dad at his post-game conferences where she would absolutely steal the show with her giggles and typical toddler antics, very much à la Prince Louis.

Not only was she only two and already a social media sensation, she was only three when she had her first appearance on late night television!

© Getty The Curry family in December 2022

Back in 2015, Riley tagged along with her dad and stole the show yet again during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, sitting on her mom's lap and happily waving to the camera while her dad took to the stage next to Jimmy.

At the time, Steph told the late night host of his daughter's viral conference videos: "It was my first time bringing her up there. So it was a cool platform to show your daughter what you do for a living and enjoy a win, and she took it by storm."

While it was certainly memorable for the parents, Riley, and the Curry's fans, now the family is searching for "the middle ground" when it comes to their kids on social media, and trying to be stricter while "also allowing our kids to experience life."

© Getty Riley stole the hearts of every NBA fan

"We're trying to figure out what that balance is," Ayesha said, adding: "Just kind of learn as you go, right?" Though she is a relatively active social media user, she shares far less content about her kids, and the last photo of all three kids on her Instagram feed is dated February 11.

