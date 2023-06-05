Lara Spencer leaves fans in awe with glimpse of time away from GMA with look-alike daughter

Lara Spencer's daughter Katharine Paige's post-high school graduation life is already one of loads of excitement, as her mother is making sure all of her achievements are being properly celebrated.

Following her lengthy graduation festivities as her time at Greenwich Academy – a private all-girls school in Connecticut – came to an end, the Good Morning America star whisked her teenage daughter off on an epic grad trip to continue the celebrations.

Katharine, 19, is the news anchor's youngest daughter with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer, who manages Connecticut-based brokerage firm Houlihan Lawrence. The former couple were married from 2000 to 2015, and also share son Duff, 21. The star has since married Richard McVey, chief executive officer of MarketAxess, in 2018.

Lara took to Instagram over the weekend to share an update on her whereabouts away from her usual spot in ABC studios, revealing that she jetted off to Florence, Italy to further celebrate her daughter.

She first shared a photo of her alongside her look alike teen posing outside of the Palazzo Vecchio and Museo Novecento, where the art of Swiss sculptor Alberto Giacometti and Argentine-Italian painter Lucio Fontana was on view.

She shared additional photos of Katharine enjoying and taking pictures of the stunning Florentine views, from its famed Ponte Vecchio bridge to an impressive above ground shot of the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore's beautiful tower, plus dinner at Il Profeta, where the 19-year-old was even fed dessert by a waiter.

"Florence, Italy. We came. We saw. We ate. We climbed. We learned. We ate. We shopped," Lara fittingly wrote, in the tune of Julius Caesar's renowned Latin phrase, adding: "And we laughed a lot."

She concluded: "Grazie Firenze," aptly adding the emojis for the Italian flag, a pizza, and a red heart, and she promptly received loads of praise from her followers, complimenting both her breathtaking pictures and her mini me daughter.

© Instagram Lara put her and her daughter's copy-cat looks on full display

"A beautiful picture, the only question I have which one is the real Lara," one fan joked of Lara and Katharine's look alike appearance, as others added: "Greatest city, love all the pics," and: "How special to have this time together, and the last slide of you and Kate is a FRAMER!!!" as well as: "The apple doesn't fall far from the tree!" plus another fan also wrote: "Absolutely gorgeous ladies."

The GMA anchor with her daughter and her own look alike mom

While Katharine's time in Europe may be over, she'll have a fun summer to relax before she's off to her first year of college, at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Though any incoming freshman might have to deal with some homesickness at first, Katharine will have great company in none other than her mom's GMA co-worker George Stephanopoulos' youngest daughter Harper, who he shares with wife Ali Wentworth, and is also headed to the same school.

© Instagram Katharine's graduation celebrations with her classmates were impressive

Lara has since returned to her usual GMA hosting gig from her special trip abroad, and she in turn filled in for Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan, who were away on Monday, alongside fellow temporary co-hosts Linsey Davis and Rebecca Jarvis, plus GMA mainstay George.

