Heidi Klum's oldest son looks 'exhausted' as he visits college with famous mom - see video

Heidi Klum's oldest son, Henry, is making big plans for his future - but it's tiring work.

The America's Got Talent judge took to social media with an exceptionally rare video of the teen as they visited colleges in preparation for him leaving home.

The short clip - which can be seen below - shows Heidi in the car with Henry as they look into his future education. Heidi teased the 17-year-old by panning the camera around to the front seat where he was fast asleep.

The mom-of-four confessed that it's "exhausting work" but looked to be having a fun time none-the-less. It'll be a big day when Henry flies the nest and one which Heidi is likely feeling bittersweet about.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden last year, Heidi opened up about how challenging she's finding it watching her children, Leni, 19, Henry, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13 growing up.

© Photo: Instagram Heidi's teenage sons tower over her

The star discussed her eldest moving away from home and went on to talk about how she's coping with her other three children getting older too. She said the whole process is "hard," and it never really lets up.

"First they have a car and they drive, and that's hard. Then they move across the country, and that’s harder. I'm like non-stop scared."

© Photo: Instagram Heidi adores being a mom to her four children

Talking about how she copes with Leni at college in New York after leaving their family home in LA, she added: "This weekend, I called every two hours and I'm like, why don't you just call me back, you know?"

She continued: "Now I want the number of the roommate, so I can bug the roommate if she doesn’t pick up. And then I’m going to get the number from the neighbor so I can call them."

© Photo: Instagram Heidi with her kids at the beach - she rarely shares photos

Neither Heidi nor her ex-husband Seal often share photos of their offspring, making the snapshots they do post, all that more special.

On Henry's last birthday, the AGT judge shared a close-up her son sporting braces and smiling as she hugged him on his big day, but she soon removed it from her social media.

© Getty Images Heidi is now married to Tom Kaulitz

Judging from other rare pictures she's added to Instagram, it appears he's got his dad's genes and is the spitting image of his famous father, standing tall and with a muscular frame.

The former couple co-parent their children, but admit it's not been the easiest. Seal and Heidi split in 2012 and their divorce was finalized in 2014. The 'Kiss from a Rose' hitmaker had previously spoken about co-parenting with the German model in a less positive light.

© Jon Kopaloff Heidi and Klum co-parent their four children

He told Us Weekly: "It can be challenging. It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it's really easy and that's not a real challenge at all… But you have to be a team. And if you're not a team, then it can all fall to pieces."

Seal - who adopted Leni when she was a baby - has a close bond with all his children. He met Heidi when she was just two weeks pregnant with Leni, whose biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore.

