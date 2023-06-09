Today's Dylan Dreyer delivers happy family update following time away with husband - see photo featuring three sons

Dylan Dreyer had an adorable update for fans on Thursday - and it came hot on the heels of her time away with husband, Brian Fichera. The Today host delivered a message on Instagram and the photo featured her three sons, Rusty, one, Oliver, three, and Calvin, six.

Alongside a photo of the trio eating a snack at the island in their kitchen she wrote: "Ending the night with milk & cookies + Grizzy & the Lemmings = 3 happy boys."

Her photo was met with love as fans commented: "This is EVERYTHING! I vote for this to be a recreated pic annually," and, "I love your boys!! You’re such a great momma…..dad is pretty cool too."

Dylan's blissful insight into her life at their home in New York comes days after she enjoyed a recent trip away with Brian - and it looked like they were ready for some fun in the photos she posted on Instagram.

The couple were all smiles as they sat in the Delta lounge at the airport. "Brian’s favorite place: @delta lounge." she wrote alongside the image. Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Have the best time you two!" while another wrote: "Great choice!" A third added: "You both look so cute!"

This isn't the first time that Dylan has invited fans into a glimpse of her life away from work. Away from her glitzy job on NBC, the 41-year-old often shares candid updates of her life, from raising three young boys in a two-bed apartment in New York City, to feeling bad about work mishaps.

© Instagram/Dylan Dreyer Dylan had a mini vacation with her husband

The meteorologist recently admitted to feeling down after stumbling in the middle of a broadcast back in March. Brian made sure that she didn't feel too bad about it back at home, and surprised her with the sweetest gesture.

Dylan at her family's vacation home by the ocean

To cheer her up, Brian presented Dylan with a vase of flowers, alongside a note which read: "It's just wodrs," mistakenly writing "words" wrong, a subtle nod to her on-air blunder. "How the cameraman tries to cheer me up after I stumbled through tonight's weather forecast!" she wrote in the caption, adding: "He totally gets me!"

© Instagram Dylan and Brian live with their three sons in downtown New York City

Most recently, the doting mom admitted that her oldest son had been diagnosed with celiac disease after several months of him being in pain. The star was joined by her little boy on Today, as he described his symptoms to be a "sharp pain, every day, not a different pain, always a sharp pain."

The mom-of-three mentioned that he'd frequently ask to be excused from the dinner table, and he responded that it was because his "belly hurt, and I had to lay on the couch."

© Instagram Dylan shares three sons with her husband Brian

The family have since changed their diets and completely cut out gluten. Calvin revealed that now he was feeling "terrific" and a "thousand percent better," with Dylan describing it all as a "huge transition for everyone in the family."

