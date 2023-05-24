Today's Dylan Dreyer opens up about son Calvin's painful health struggle and diagnosis

Dylan Dreyer opened up on the latest installment of Third Hour of Today about a story that was much more personal to her, as it involved her oldest son, Calvin.

The 41-year-old anchor told her co-hosts Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones about something she and her family had been dealing with for a "couple months now."

She revealed that starting last year, her son had been dealing with "excruciating pain," and despite consulting several doctors, they were unable to find a cause.

However, earlier in the year, they finally discovered that Calvin had Celiac Disease, an autoimmune disease in which the ingestion of gluten can damage the small intestine.

Dylan gushed about her son's love for food, given the two also host their own social media cooking show together called "Cooking with Cal."

© Instagram Dylan opened up about her eldest son's Celiac Disease diagnosis

Calvin then joined his mom for an interview segment, describing his symptoms to be a "sharp pain, every day, not a different pain, always a sharp pain."

The mom-of-three mentioned that he'd frequently ask to be excused from the dinner table, and he responded that it was because his "belly hurt, and I had to lay on the couch."

Dylan explained that there were even more symptoms that started to show alongside the persistent pain, including an ear ache and a rash on his head.

She then revealed that after finding out it was Celiac Disease, they had to perform an endoscopy on the six-year-old, taking an adorable moment to then discuss with him what a stomach ulcer was.

© Getty Images Calvin, six, experienced sharp pain that his parents were unable to identify at first

Thankfully, things have been looking up since then, with the family-of-five removing all traces of gluten from their home and diet, even throwing away kitchenware to limit cross-contamination.

Calvin revealed that he was feeling "terrific" and a "thousand percent better," with Dylan describing it all as a "huge transition for everyone in the family."

The National Institute of Health describes Celiac Disease as "a chronic digestive and immune disorder that damages the small intestine.

"The disease is triggered by eating foods containing gluten. The disease can cause long-lasting digestive problems and keep your body from getting all the nutrients it needs," adding that following a gluten-free diet for life can help relieve the symptoms.

Dylan and her husband, cameraman Brian Fichera, are also parents to two other sons, those being three-year-old Oliver and one-year-old Rusty.

The star was interviewed by People in 2021 shortly after welcoming her youngest son about whether or not she was hoping to have any more children in the future.

© Instagram Dylan and Brian share three sons

She swiftly answered: "We're done, we're tapped out." And in terms of trying again for a little girl, she replied, "This is the girl," and held up the book she had written, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day.

