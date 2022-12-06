Dylan Dreyer's NYC apartment leaves fans in awe as she shares stylish new photos The Today star lives in Manhattan with her husband and three children

Dylan Dreyer has the most beautiful home in New York City, and is raising her young family there.

The Today star lives with her husband Brian Fichera and their three young sons, Calvin, Oliver and Rusty.

What's more, Dylan's apartment looks like something from a film set - especially when her husband has anything to do with it!

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer's baby Rusty steals the show in cutest clip ever

Taking to Instagram at the start of the week, the mother-of-three shared some incredible photos from inside her living room, focusing on a balloon, which had been taken by Brian - who happens to be a cameraman.

Pictures included a wide shot focusing on the open-plan living area, which boasts wooden floors, a space-saving L shaped sofa, and beautiful views of Manhattan.

The apartment has a chic grey color theme too, and has some stylish touches, including black-and-white framed photos of the city's iconic Brooklyn Bridge.

Dylan Dreyer shared a beautiful photo of her stunning NYC apartment

Along with her home in NYC, Dylan also has a home out of the city which is located by the water, and is where she hosted her family over Thanksgiving.

Dylan often shares relatable posts on social media about her family life - raising three young children in an apartment in the city - while working on one of the US's biggest daytime shows.

It's certainly been a busy time for Dylan too, who was called on to host this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Uptown, a role that her co-star Al Roker has done for over two decades.

Dylan Dreyer with husband Brian Fichera and their oldest two sons

The star was more than happy to fill in for Al as he recovers from blood clots on his lungs, and made sure to pay tribute to him during the live Thanksgiving show, wishing him a speedy recovery.

The TV host then rushed back to host Thanksgiving for 17 family members, and it sounded like a wonderful time was had by all.

Reflecting on the parade on Today after the Thanksgiving weekend, Dylan shared: "I was at the parade, it was nice to step in and help fill out. I had never been to the actual parade before, well from a distance but I was never allowed through. But thanks to some credentials this year I was allowed through. Then I went home and cooked for my whole family."

Most recently, Dylan and her family celebrated her husband Brian's birthday, and she paid a heartfelt tribute to him on social media.

