Today's Dylan Dreyer reveals time away from home with new update - sparks reaction

Dylan Dreyer is enjoying some well-deserved time away from home - and her fans are made up for her.

The Today star took to Instagram at the start of the week to share a joyful selfie alongside her husband Brian Fichera, ahead of their mini vacation.

The couple were all smiles as they sat in the Delta lounge at the airport. "Brian’s favorite place: @delta lounge." she wrote alongside the image. Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Have the best time you two!" while another wrote: "Great choice!" A third added: "You both look so cute!"

Dylan was missing from Today on Tuesday, along with her co-star Sheinelle Jones, who was also enjoying time off. Dylan and Brian are doting parents to three young boys, Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and one-year-old Rusty.

This isn't the first time that Dylan has invited fans into a glimpse of her life away from work. Away from her glitzy job on NBC, the 41-year-old often shares candid updates of her life, from raising three young boys in a two-bed apartment in New York City, to feeling bad about work mishaps.

Dylan Dreyer with husband Brian Fichera in the airport lounge

The meteorologist recently admitted to feeling down after stumbling in the middle of a broadcast back in March. The star's husband Brian Fichera made sure that she didn't feel too bad about it back at home, and surprised her with the sweetest gesture.

To cheer her up, Brian presented Dylan with a vase of flowers, alongside a note which read: "It's just wodrs," mistakenly writing "words" wrong, a subtle nod to her on-air blunder. "How the cameraman tries to cheer me up after I stumbled through tonight's weather forecast!" she wrote in the caption, adding: "He totally gets me!"

Today's Dylan Dreyer with her three sons

Dylan and Brian are parents to six-year-old Calvin, three-year-old Oliver, and one-year-old Rusty. Most recently, the doting mom admitted that her oldest son had been diagnosed with celiac disease after several months of him being in pain.

The star was joined by her little boy on Today, as he described his symptoms to be a "sharp pain, every day, not a different pain, always a sharp pain." The mom-of-three mentioned that he'd frequently ask to be excused from the dinner table, and he responded that it was because his "belly hurt, and I had to lay on the couch."

Dylan and Brian live with their three sons in downtown New York City

The family have since changed their diets and completely cut out gluten. Calvin revealed that now he was feeling "terrific" and a "thousand percent better," with Dylan describing it all as a "huge transition for everyone in the family."

Dylan Dreyer at her family's vacation home by the ocean

Dylan Dreyer and her husband and sons

