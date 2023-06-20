Treat Williams' daughter pays tribute to late father on emotional day, week after his death

Treat Williams' daughter, Elinor "Ellie" Williams, paid tribute to her late father's legacy on Father's Day, just a week after his unexpected passing. Taking to her Instagram Story, Ellie shared two heartfelt photos of her father, Richard Treat Williams.

In the first photo, a throwback captured a young Treat playing with Ellie when she was just a baby. Alongside the image, the 24-year-old expressed her love and longing for her father, writing: "I love you, Dad. I miss you."

The second slide featured a more recent picture of the beloved Hollywood star, showcasing his infectious smile as he rode a tractor. Ellie shared the story behind the image, revealing: "I took this picture of my pops when I was in college. He's so handsome."

Treat Williams' untimely death occurred last Monday following a tragic motorcycle accident in Vermont.

MORE: What happened to Tori Bowie's baby? The heartbreaking story

© Instagram Treat with his daughter

The 71-year-old actor was involved in a collision when a car abruptly cut him off during his ride. His representative, Barry McPherson, expressed profound devastation over the loss, describing Treat as a genuinely kind-hearted and immensely talented individual.

"He was the nicest guy. He was so talented," McPherson shared. "Treat has been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was an actor's actor, and filmmakers loved him."

The news of Treat's passing resonated deeply within the entertainment industry, prompting an outpouring of tributes from fellow actors and performers.

MORE: Bling Empire star Anna Shay dies unexpectedly aged 62 – details

© Instagram Treat with his daughter when she was a bay

Celebrities such as Kim Cattrall, Hilaria Baldwin, Matt Bomer, and Melissa Gilbert expressed their condolences and shared their heartfelt messages of respect and admiration for the late actor on social media.

Two days following her father's death, Ellie took to her Instagram to open up about the immense pain she was experiencing. Accompanied by an old photo of Treat from his role in the musical Hair, Ellie candidly expressed her shattered state of mind. "This is a pain I have never felt," she revealed. "I am absolutely shattered."

MORE: Where Robin Williams' wife Susan Schneider is now nine years after actor's tragic death

MORE: Tina Turner's best friend shares emotional details of singer's final months

© Instagram Treat with his wife and kids

Despite her profound grief, Ellie expressed her gratitude to everyone who had reached out with messages of support and kept her family in their thoughts during this difficult time.

Treat Williams had been married to Ellie's mother, actress and producer Pam Van Sant, since June 1988. Together, they shared two children. Their son, Gill Williams, was born in December 1992, and Ellie, the youngest of the siblings, arrived in September 1998.

© Instagram Treat died aged 71 in a tragic motorcycle accident

Read more HELLO! US stories here