Peter Andre wows fans with shirtless bed photo on Father's Day

The gorgeous singer shares two children with Emily Andre and two kids with ex Katie Price

Singer Peter Andre delighted his fans on Father's Day by sharing a rather lovely new photo of himself shirtless in bed.

The Mysterious Girl star, 50, took to his Instagram page to thank his wife Emily and his four children for spoiling him with breakfast in bed, and his followers were rather taken with his muscular physique.

Peter wrote: "Thank you ems …. And kids @dr_emily_official #fathersdays2023."

WATCH: Peter Andre’s tough moment saying goodbye to son Junior

In the snap, we see a tanned, smiling Peter tucking into pancakes and strawberries with an espresso, and the devoted dad isn't wearing much at all, showing off his tattooed arms for all to see.

His fans were thrilled with the photo, with one telling the star: "The legend glowing, happy Father’s Day." Another wrote: "Wow look at that body," and another said: "Wow u look amazing."

One follower posted: "Pete, this is how a gorgeous lovely man like you should be treated everyday. They're all very lucky to have a beautiful man like you, especially Emily."

Emily shared her own tribute to Peter on Father's Day, posting a picture of them together holding one of their children as a baby.

She wrote: "Happy Father’s Day to the loveliest dad I could have hoped for my kids, and to my own amazing dad of course, also to all the dads out there, have a great day!"

Peter and Emily Andre

Peter is dad to son Theo, six, and daughter Amelia, nine, who he shares with Emily, as well as his daughter Princess, 15, and son Junior, 18, from his marriage to Katie Price.

Princess and Junior shared their own loving messages to their dad on Sunday, too.

"Happy Father's Day, thank you for everything, love you loads," wrote Princess on a snap of herself as a young girl beside her dad with the cutest frizzy curls.

Princess Andre paid tribute to her dad

While Junior posted a picture of himself and Peter looking so similar. He wrote: "Love you so much dad. Happy Father's Day @peterandre."

Junior Andre shared this snap of himself and dad Peter

Junior, who has just turned 18, is currently on his first parent-free holiday with his friends in Ibiza, and dad Peter admitted he was stressed waving him off at the airport.

Sharing a video of himself talking to camera about the tough moment, the former I'm A Celeb star told fans: "My son is 18. I’m stressing… Do I need to get over it? Can anyone relate?"

Peter was inundated with support from his Instagram fans, many of whom are parents themselves and are going through exactly the same thing. Meanwhile, Junior has been posting photos of his lads' holiday and looks to be having the best time!