Jennifer Lopez shares rare video with father David, 81, and fans can’t get enough

Jennifer Lopez took to social media to celebrate Father's Day by sharing a rare video with her lookalike dad, David Lopez.

In the heartwarming video, the 53-year-old actress and singer cozied up to her father, expressing her love and appreciation for him. Alongside the upload, Jennifer wrote, "Happy Father's Day to the best daddy ever!"

David Lopez, who was born in December 1941, raised Jennifer and her sisters Leslie and Lynda in the Bronx neighborhood of New York. He is of Puerto Rican descent and worked as a computer technician. David was married to Jennifer's mother, Guadalupe, for several decades before their split in 1999.

In addition to celebrating her father, Jennifer also shared a shirtless photo of her current partner, Ben Affleck, showing her love and admiration for him on this special day. She wrote, "Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads out there, especially to this one right here. Thank you for being the best partner and father we could ever ask for."

Family holds a significant place in Jennifer's life, and she recently had her sister, Lynda Lopez, as her plus one at a Met Gala after-party in New York City. Lynda, a journalist and author based in New York City, accompanied Jennifer to the Stella McCartney and Baz Luhrmann's Met After Party with Casamigos.

The sisters posed together for a photo, with Lynda captioning it, "#Aboutlastnight Stayed up late wayyyy too many nights this week... #mamasnightout."

Jennifer also celebrated International Women's Day by sharing a flashback photo with both her sisters, Lynda and Leslie Lopez. In her caption, she expressed her admiration for the incredible women who inspire her every day, including her sisters and her beautiful family and friends.

She wrote: "Happy #InternationalWomensDay!!! Each and every day I am inspired by so many talented, incredible, and amazing women. We truly make the world go ‘round. From my inspirations in life to my beautiful family and friends... today and every day is your day... we celebrate and honor you."

The sisters looked amazing but were all partied out by the end of the night

While Jennifer's sister Lynda has made a name for herself as a journalist and author, Leslie Lopez prefers to keep a quieter profile and works as a teacher. The three sisters, along with their parents Guadalupe and David, grew up in The Bronx, forming a strong bond as a family.

Reflecting on her experience at the Met Gala, Jennifer shared her excitement about meeting the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld. She expressed her childhood dreams of being in the fashion world and meeting influential figures like Lagerfeld, who she described as an iconic figure in fashion.

She said: "I got to meet him, and as a little girl from the Bronx, who kind of aspired to be in the fashion world, to meet people like that was always such a dream for me." She added, "He actually was such an iconic figure in fashion... He really was a genius."



