Rumer Willis shares rare picture of father Bruce Willis and his new granddaughter

Rumer Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis, shared a heartwarming moment on Instagram as she celebrated Father's Day with her father and introduced her eight-week-old daughter Louetta to her grandfather.

The photos shared by Rumer capture the precious bond between Bruce and his granddaughter, and it seems to be the first time these intimate moments have been publicly shared.

In the images, Bruce, 68, lovingly cradles little Louetta in his arms while surrounded by his family on this special day.

Dressed in a casual black, white, and gray plaid button-up shirt, along with a black baseball cap and dark pants, Bruce exudes a sense of warmth and tenderness. Louetta, wearing an adorable blue-and-orange floral-print onesie, looks content in her grandfather's arms as she gazes at him with innocent eyes.

© Instagram Bruce Willis with his grand daughter

Rumer also makes an appearance in one of the photos, holding her daughter while her father affectionately rests his chin on her head.

The trio shares a beautiful moment, each looking in a different direction, capturing their individual connections while showcasing their unity as a family.

Rumer, radiant in a powder blue polka-dotted skirt, white top, and elegant pale yellow cardigan, proudly displays her post-baby body.

MORE: Bruce Willis' rarely-seen throwback video with kids will bring tears to your eyes

© Instagram Bruce with his daughter Rumer and her daughter

Expressing her joy and gratitude, Rumer writes: "'Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life. His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful. Papa, I'm so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game….'"

Rumer also took the opportunity to appreciate her partner Derek Thomas, with whom she shares her first child.

MORE: Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah reveals heartbreaking truth about her father

Sharing a candid photo of Derek lying on a bed with Louetta and an open book, Rumer writes: "Happy 1st Father's Day. Thank you for building a beautiful garden for Lou to play in and eat from.

© Instagram Baby Louetta with father Derek

Thank you for filling the house with music for her to hear. Thank you for all the late-night diaper changes and silly faces. I'm so grateful our girl has a papa that loves her so much and someone so goofy and weird, so she knows that's okay for her to be too. Thank you for the greatest girl I could imagine in my wildest dreams."

Bruce's daughter Scout, whom he shares with his ex-wife Demi Moore, also took to social media to wish her father a happy Father's Day.

MORE: Bruce Willis makes rare appearance in new picture with daughters as wife Emma shares sad news

MORE: Bruce Willis's wife Emma Heming's emotive confession about their nine-year-old daughter will break your heart

Alongside a heartwarming photo of Bruce tenderly kissing her forehead, Scout expresses her admiration for her father's tenderness, respect, and love for his family. She writes:"Forever grateful to you BW for giving me these three beautiful girls. We love our #girldad. Happy Father’s Day!"

© Instagram Scout with Bruce

Another image she shared to Instagram showed Bruce deep in concentration. He appeared to clasp Scout's hand in his own and rested his forehead against it affectionately. Scout revealed in her Instagram Stories that the photo was taken while she was singing to him.

Bruce got plenty of other Father's Day tributes, including one from his ex-wife Demi Moore, who has spent plenty of time with him and their adult daughters ahead of his aphasia and dementia diagnosis announcements.

On Sunday, she posted a cute black-and-white throwback photo of the Pulp Fiction star with his three oldest daughters. "Forever grateful to you BW for giving me these three beautiful girls," the Ghost actress wrote. "We love our #girldad. Happy Father’s Day!"

Bruce's current wife, Emma Heming Willis, also shared a message of her own with a cute picture of Bruce with their oldest daughter Mabel, 11, though their younger daughter Evelyn, nine, wasn't pictured.

"Father’s Day is a time I get to reflect on my deep appreciation and respect I have for Bruce as I watch him father our little ones," the former model wrote. "Where it might not be 'conventional,' what he’s teaching them will span generations.

"Unconditional love, kindness, strength, compassion, patience, generosity, resilience. Happy Father’s Day to the greatest dad I know, who will forever be the gift that keeps giving within our family."

Bruce Willis shares sweet moments with his daughter Mabel

Read more HELLO! US stories here