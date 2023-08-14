Christina Hall hints at change to living arrangements with son Brayden

The Christina on the Coast star lives with her husband Josh Hall and her three children, Taylor, Brayden and Hudson

Christina Hall has hinted that there is going to be a change to her family's living arrangement this week. Taking to Instagram to share some photos alongside her son Brayden, seven, the Christina on the Coast star appeared to reveal that her good friend Kristin Rosowski and her daughter were visiting their Newport Beach home for several days.

"Bicoastal #soulsisters until Thursday…" was the caption to an Instagram story which the 40-year-old shared from Kristin's account, and which featured the two smiling together in matching shades. Both were seated in the chairs of Christina's Bentley, which she received from her husband Josh Hall as a 40th birthday gift.

© Christina Hall on Instagram Christina smiling in her car with her friend Kristin

Christina also posted two photos of Brayden and his "bestie" enjoying a trip to the beach and a dip in the Hall family's home's impressive pool. Meanwhile, she photographed her youngest son Hudson snuggled up in a cozy looking double bed along with the family's pet pooch Cash.

© Christinal Hall on Instagram Hudson with Cash in Christina's Newport Beach home

Hudson was recently photographed by Christina enjoying some play time out and about in their neighborhood. The three-year-old took fans by surprise with how tall he appeared stood on a rock and climbing a tree. "He's precious and growing so fast!" one person commented. Another commented on his similarity to his mom, saying: "Beautiful smile he's got – just like his Mama."

© Instagram Photo shared by Christina Hall on Instagram July 2023 of her three-year-old son Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead

Hudson also takes after his father, Ant Anstead, however. "Looks just like his daddy, so handsome!" one fan noted on Christina's photos. Christina and Ant were married from 2018 to 2021, and now co-parent their son following their divorce.

In a recent photo shared by the British TV host on social media, he revealed that his older son Archie Anstead had flown over from the UK to join Ant and Hudson in LA for a day out. "The boys are back in town! Archo lands and of course it’s straight to Laguna Beach," the 44-year-old said in the caption of his Instagram post.

© Getty Images Ant and Christina together in 2019

"Enjoy the quality time with Archie, they are both so grown up!" one fan replied, meanwhile another gushed: "These are precious pictures!"

Christina shares her older daughter, Taylor, 12, and her son Brayden, with her ex-husband and former Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa. The pair were married from 2009 to 2018. Tarek is now married to Netflix's Selling Sunset star Heather Rae, while Ant is reportedly engaged to be married to Bridget Jones star Renee Zellweger.

© Instagram Renee and Ant together

Christina and Josh married in 2022 and split their time looking after her three children between their homes in Newport Beach and Tennessee. True to form, the home renovator has done a lot of work redesigning both of her impressive homes, and shares regular updates on both sites via her social media.

WATCH: Christina Hall shares a glimpse of her kids' play room

In July, Christina revealed that she and Josh would be welcoming two new residents to their country home as the pair were photographed holding two chickens. That same month, she revealed that their Californian home was being filmed, presumably to celebrate the completion of a lot of her remodelling work to its interior.

