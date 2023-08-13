Christina Hall's ex Ant Anstead shares rare family reunion beach photo featuring their son

Christina Hall and her ex-husband Ant Anstead share son Hudson, three, and he is totally doted on by both parents.

The little boy also has four half-siblings from each parent too, who equally love spending time with him. In a recent set of photos posted to Instagram, Ant revealed that his older son, Archie Anstead, had come over from the UK to LA, and was enjoying spending quality moments with his little brother.

Ant - who is dating Hollywood star Renee Zellweger - posted several pictures of the brothers during their reunion, taken on the beach.

"The boys are back in town! Archo lands and of course it’s straight to Laguna Beach," he wrote in the caption. Fans were quick to remark on the sweet moment, with one writing: "These are precious pictures!" while another wrote: "This is so nice to see."

A third added: "Enjoy the quality time with Archie, they are both so grown up!"

Ant shares Archie, 16, and daughter Amelie, 19, with his ex wife, Louise Anstead.

The teenagers reside in the UK and recently Ant went to visit them with Renee, sharing a lovely photo of them all that had been taken at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, a high-profile event in the British social calendar.

© Getty Ant Anstead and Christina Anstead share custody of three-year-old son Hudson

Captioning the picture on his Instagram, Ant, 44, wrote: “@fosgoodwood How it started, How it ended x @landrover @radfordmotors,” and fondly labelled his kids as “absolute utter LEGENDS.”

The photo was significant as this marked the first ever picture of Renee with Ant's older children on social media and has since sparked engagement rumors.

© Instagram Ant has since found love with Hollywood star Renee Zellweger

Ant was previously married to his first wife, Louise, from 2005 to 2017. He shares joint custody over youngest son Hudson with Christina, who is also mom to 12-year-old daughter Taylor, and seven-year-old son Brayden, who she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

Ant and Christina split in 2020 and their divorce was finalized in June 2021. In April that year, Ant's career took an exciting turn in his personal life, when he met Renee filming an episode of his series Celebrity IOU Joyride.

Christina Hall is also mom to older children Taylor and Braden

A romance between the pair soon developed when Renee - who was grieving for her late publicist, Nanci Ryder, who died during the pandemic during a battle with ALS, wanted to express her gratitude to the nurses who cared for Nanci in her last years.

© Getty Images Christina went on to marry husband Josh Hall

When asked by Harper's Bazaar if she felt that Ant was a gift from Nanci, Renee responded: "She's always doing her best. It made me smile. It made me smile to think on this, yeah, the serendipity of it all."

