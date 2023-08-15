The Christina in the Country host was married to Tarek El Moussa before Ant Anstead

As Christina Hall navigates her relationships with the fathers of her children, it appears her former spouses have also forged a friendship.

The mom-of-three shares her two oldest, Taylor, 12, and Brayden, seven, with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and her youngest son, Hudson, three, with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

Most recently, Ant posted a snapshot of his oldest son, Archie, 16, from his previous marriage, playing soccer with him in Los Angeles.

The Instagram post showed the father-son duo wearing matching kits, standing on the pitch with the Hollywood sign in the background.

"Perfect pre season game today for @footballclubuk in LA," Ant captioned the photo. "What a privilege to see @archoanstead pull on the jersey and play alongside each other and zoom in….. HOLLYWOOD sign in the background."

Fans adored seeing snapshots of Archie's visit from the UK and commented: "Father and Son playing soccer together on the same team a special moment in time. Enjoy," and, "Love this," and then Tarek chimed in too.

"He’s huge," he wrote as he marveled at how tall the teen is. Ant then added: "@therealtarekelmoussa dude!! Almost 6ft! not a baby anymore," he even added a kiss!

Of course, Ant and Tarek's children are half-siblings, so the dads would have had communication in the past when the British TV host was married to the Christina in the Country star.

Christina and Tarek were married for seven years before they divorced. They continued to work on Flip and Flop together despite their break-up and have remained friends.

Her marriage to Ant ended after just two years when they made the difficult decision to divorce in 2020.At the time, Christina released a statement which read: "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority."

It wasn't as amicable as Christina's split from Tarek though, and Ant - who is now reportedly engaged to Renee Zellweger - told People: "It hit me hard. The impact on me, my sleep, my diet, my stress, it showed."

He also said it wasn't his idea to end their relationship and their custody battle got ugly too.

Both parties appear to now be working together to successfully co-parent Hudson who splits his time between Ant's home and Christina's.

She is now happily married to her third husband, Josh Hall, and they reside in Newport Beach, California, and are also renovating their stunning second home in Tennessee.

