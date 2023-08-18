Christina Hall shares sweet announcement and praises HGTV family: 'It's rare to see'

Christina Hall is a mom to three, a TV host, home renovation star and wife – but she still makes sure to praise those around her that help to make all her projects come together.

The HGTV star thanked the contractor she worked with during the Thursday August 17 episode of Christina on the Coast, as the renovation almost fell short of the deadline.

© Instagram Christina thanked her HGTV family

Christina took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of the crew behind the scenes writing: "Every single person busted their butts to get this house done in time. The contractor, Michael Lange, knocked it out of the park and showed up to do work himself… which is rare to see these days."

Alongside a series of Stories focusing on the episode, she also posted a snap of her youngest son Hudson, three, whom she welcomed with ex husband Ant Anstead, playing with her eldest son Brayden, seven, and their pet dog. Hudson was cuddling into the pup while Brayden pretended to be asleep as he rested his head on the dog's belly.

Christina is also mom to 12-year-old Taylor; she gave birth to Taylor and Brayden while married to Tarek El-Moussa.

© Instagram Christina shared a snap of her sleeping sons

The post comes as Christina and her TV family wrap up filming on the final few episodes of the current season which has four episodes left to air.

"Tomorrow is our last shoot day of this season. It was a race to the finish line to get these homes done in time to make these air dates … (4 new episodes still left to air this season) our production crew has pulled some VERY late nights to make this happen," she captioned the post, which featured a snap of Christina posting in the home that was renovated on the most recent episode.

© Getty Images Christina attends the World Premiere of Barbie in LA

She continued: "I’m super grateful for the team Josh and I built over the last year. These last few episodes are significantly better when it comes to music, transitions, and decor. "You may not notice it as a viewer but the producer side of me sees every single detail and I lose sleep over this stuff… so it’s nice to see all this hard work pay off.

"Can’t wait to start filming for next season and make it the best season yet. Tune in tonight at 9pm to see a gorgeous ocean view home with all the vibes come to life. Thank you so much for watching!! Love you all."

© Erik Voake / Getty Images Christina on the Coast has been renewed

Christina on the Coast has been running since 2019, and season five has been greenlit and will air in 2024.

HGTV also launched a spinoff Christina in the Country, which follows the mom-of-three renovating families home in the Nashville area, and that recently received a six episode pick up.

Loren Ruch, Head of Content at HGTV, said in a statement: "Christina has an exceptional ability to capture our audience with her zest for new experiences, relatable family life and inspiring design style. Her popular series have brought millions of fans alongside her journey, and we'll keep rooting her on as the next chapter unfolds."

