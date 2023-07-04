Ant Anstead shares heartbreaking news with emotional message

Ant Anstead took to social media on Monday with a heartbreaking statement following the death of his close friend, Tibor, who passed away aged 49.

The pair were not only friends but partners in their Tipo184 project. According to the official website of the automotive brand, they are a "British automotive engineering company creating bespoke cars that are unique pieces of art in their own right".

Ant shared a touching black and white photo of his late friend who, in the image, appeared to be working on the project and was beaming from ear to ear. Alongside the picture were the words: "This morning I woke to the news that my friend and partner in our Tipo184 project passed in his sleep. He was 49. He leaves a wife and three children aged 13,8.4.

He continued: "Tibor was a proper chap of substance and my heart breaks for his family. A reminder that life is short and fragile and we never truly know when our time comes. Say YES as often as you can and live a life that overflows with moments."

Following the emotional update, Ant shared photos of the sweet afternoon he spent with his youngest son, Hudson, three, who was captured with a watering hose, watering the most magnificent green plant that appeared to be in Ant's backyard. Captioning a photo alongside his little one, Ant penned: "Monday afternoons".

Ant shares, Hudson with his ex-wife and Flip or Flop host, Christina Hall. The British TV presenter also shares two children, Amelie, 20, and Archie, 17, with his first wife, Louise Anstead.

The couple, who split in 2017, have maintained a great relationship. Talking about their friendship to PEOPLE magazine, he said: "We spent 22 years together from teenagers to adults and to this day remain very close friends and we stay in regular contact. Almost daily. We have two amazing kids together who we are incredibly proud of and we will forever be family."

After her marriage to her new husband, he added: "I wish them a lifetime full of happiness."

Since splitting with Christina in September 2020, Ant has gone on to find love with Briget Jones starlet, Renee Zellweger. The couple keep their relationship largely out of the spotlight but occasionally they will be spotted sharing a loved-up moment on Ant's Instagram account.

The latest saw Ant share a heartfelt tribute to his beloved in aid of her 54th birthday in April. The For the Love of Cars host shared a touching video of his girlfriend dancing and wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY Ren!! One lucky British boy."

The loved-up pair have been dating since 2021 after first meeting on an episode of Ant's show, Celebrity IOU Joyride.