Christina Hall looks phenomenal in super toned selfie during time away from family

Christina Hall is living her best life - and it's safe to say her weekend plans looked incredibly fun!

The Christina on the Coast star, 40, took to Instagram over the weekend to share a gorgeous mirror selfie of herself and her fellow mom friends, ahead of a fun night out in town.

The HGTV star dressed in a tiny grey tank top teamed with a pair of skinny jeans, accessorizing her look with a statement bag.

In the caption, the TV personality simply wrote: "Mamas night out," alongside a love heart emoji. The star is a doting mom to three children, Taylor, 12, Brayden, seven, and three-year-old Hudson.

She shares her oldest two children with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and her youngest son with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Christina Hall looked fabulous ahead of a moms' night out

In 2022, Christina married the love of her life, Joshua Hall, and has been blissfully happy ever since. Most recently, she celebrated her milestone 40th birthday surrounded by her family and close friends, and was surprised time after time by Joshua, who even bought her an Aston Martin white convertible car.

He surprised his wife with the lavish gift, which he parked in the driveway for her to see when she arrived home, decorating it with a huge red ribbon.

© Getty Christina Hall with her husband Joshua and her three children

The mother-of-three's gift would have cost Josh a staggering six figures, as Aston Martin cars start from $143,900, and can go up to an eye-watering $3,500,000.

Christina's life is in a great place right now, and she bravely opened up about the struggles she faced this time last year in a personal post on social media back in May.

© Christina Hall on Instagram The Christina on the Coast star with her mini-me daughter Taylor

She penned in a lengthy message how her year had changed for the better, as she reflected on a difficult time in 2022, where she was in a "very bad place" as a result of a custody battle with ex-husband Ant, as well as a health scare and family issues.

Now, things couldn't be better for Christina, who is looking forward to the future. The star previously opened up her attitude towards getting older just ahead of her milestone birthday, giving her thoughts on entering her forties.

Christina Hall recently celebrated her 40th birthday

She told People: "I’m approaching 40 in a few months and I feel like what I’ve heard is, in your forties, you’re the most confident and comfortable in your own skin."

Christina said she was "actually excited" for her birthday and has a big trip planned to celebrate. She added: "I don’t feel like I’m 40. Not at all. I feel like I’m 32. I don’t know what happened."

