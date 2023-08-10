Christina Hall talks son's future in heartfelt message alongside new family photo

Christina Hall loves nothing more than being a mom and is incredibly proud of her three children.

The HGTV star often shares sweet updates and photos of her brood on social media, and her latest picture gave an adorable insight into her oldest son Brayden's personality and potential future career.

At just seven, Brayden sounds like he knows his own mind, and is already taking after his famous mom! In a sweet photo featuring her little boy and husband, Joshua Hall, Christina penned: "My sweet little helper.

VIDEO: Christina Hall shares relatable home video

He's seen hundreds of houses and has some amazing ideas when it comes to Renovations.

Maybe he will be a builder or architect..." Christina shares Brayden, along with 12-year-old Taylor, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

Christina Hall and her husband Joshua Hall and son Brayden

She is also mom to three-year-old son Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead. Another sweet update from Christina earlier this week involved her daughter, as the pair of them enjoyed a night out at Taylor Swift's concert on Wednesday night.

READ: Christina Hall and Ant Anstead's son steals the show in very relatable home video

MORE: Ant Anstead shares heartbreaking news with emotional message

It's been an eventful few weeks for the TV personality, who is not only promoting the new series of her show, Christina on the Coast, but has also been making the most of her milestone birthday with numerous celebrations to match.

© Getty Images Christina and her husband Joshua on the red carpet

The star turned 40 on July 9, and made sure she marked the occasion in style, with a number of events, including a party at her Newport beach home.

MORE: Christina Hall celebrates special news with husband Josh and children

MORE: Christina Hall's lookalike daughter Taylor, 12, takes after mom's expensive tastes

She also marked the occasion at her second property in Tennessee, which she has been doing up and documenting the work over the past few months.

The Flip or Flop star with her three children

She recently gave a life update giving an insight into just how much her children feel at home there. Taking to the popular photo sharing website, Christina opened up about her family's joy at being in the new home and the area.

MORE: Christina Hall celebrates special news with husband Josh and children

MORE: Christina Hall cuddles up to husband Josh Hall after sharing amazing family news

She wrote: "Love how much the kids love being in Tennessee… the boys waking up in the morning excited to go play outside and equally eager to help Josh work on the property is my favorite thing to see!!

© Instagram Christina has been married twice before

"Plus, Taylor’s best friend moving to the area is a nice bonus for her (and us). Kids being kids."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.