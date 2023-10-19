Kelly Clarkson shares rare details about home life changes with daughter and son after moving to NYC

Kelly Clarkson, originally from Fort Worth, Texas, has always embraced her southern roots. But with her recent move to New York City, she's starting to blend her Texan charm with the lively spirit of a New Yorker.

In fact, having shifted The Kelly Clarkson Show from Los Angeles to NYC for its fifth season, she's been immersing herself in the city's vibrant tapestry.

Whether it's supporting her Dallas Cowboys or enjoying Chelsea Handler's comedic genius at the Beacon Theatre, Kelly is discovering NYC in her own unique way.

With the relocation, family remains at the forefront of her decisions. Situated close to the iconic 30 Rockefeller Plaza, her show's new location, Kelly, age 41, emphasized to USA Today: “At this point, I’m 40 years old. Mama rented something nice!” And for her, the right place had more to do with family than luxury.

“I was like, ‘I’m not living here unless it’s right by the park and really nice for the kids,’” she added, emphasizing the significance of a comfortable life for her children River Rose and Remington, whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Their recent divorce partly influenced her decision to move.

Kelly candidly shared her initial hesitations: “I’ll be real honest: I thought I was making a horrible decision,”. She felt the pull of Montana but recognized the logistical challenges it posed for her show.

She reflected, “I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can’t really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like, ‘The only other option would probably be New York.'". Yet, New York didn't take long to win her over. “After just a few weeks, I genuinely love it, and I love that my kids love it,” she confessed.

Her Season 5 premiere, set in NYC, showcased the city's unique vibrancy, with Kelly celebrating doorpeople, whom she referred to as the city's "unsung heroes." Her affection for the city and its people was palpable.

“What's cool for me with Season 5 is I am in such a great place, not only with my kids, but with me personally and with the show," Kelly mentioned. "I feel like a weight has lifted. That move was very needed. I think the thing I'm most excited about with Season 5, on a selfish level, is just showing up to work smiling and actually meaning it."

As she settled into the show's new space in Studio 6A at 30 Rock, rubbing shoulders with NBC stars became an added perk. The studio's cozy atmosphere and the incorporation of more music into her segments reflect the city's artistic heartbeat.

Kelly's authenticity never wavers, be it discussing her Texas-sized love for queso dip or giving insights into her unique journey: “I came in via a talent show, so I don’t think anyone’s really thought of me as John Lennon or anything.” She added, “The karaoke thing could’ve been a big joke, but I think I just leaned into, ‘This is how I entered the industry.’”

Launching into Season 5 with I Won't Give Up, Kelly embodies perseverance, having navigated industry challenges and personal trials. Addressing her recent challenges, she stated, "I've learned a lot about what I'm capable of handling, and also what you should not handle."