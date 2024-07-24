Harper Beckham looks just like her mother Victoria on sun-soaked family holiday

Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham have been indulging in some well-deserved family time aboard their luxurious yacht in France, and their daughter Harper is proving she's every bit her mother's mini-me.

The family shared a series of Instagram snapshots, offering fans a glimpse into their sun-soaked holiday with sons Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19, alongside the birthday girl, Harper, who just turned 13.

In one stunning snap, Victoria, 50, posed fresh-faced on the boat's deck, with the jaw-dropping sunset providing a picturesque backdrop.

Harper, looking strikingly similar to her famous mum, joined her parents in several heartwarming photos.

David, 49, was captured in an adorable moment cuddling his daughter, while another selfie showcased the proud parents together with their mini Victoria.

The romantic ambiance of France seemed to cast its spell on David and Victoria, as they enjoyed a cosy meal at a breathtaking vineyard.

Victoria looked incredible in a classic little black dress, accessorised with a silver bracelet and her dazzling wedding ring. David, ever the style icon, wore a simple white T-shirt as he sat at a long table, savouring a glass of red wine with his wife against the picturesque backdrop.

Sharing this intimate moment on Instagram, David wrote, "We have eaten in many beautiful places but WOW Domaine De Peretti Della Rocca."

Their children also joined in the fun, as Victoria posted sweet images of Romeo, Cruz, and Harper posing on a mega yacht in Sardinia.

This family getaway comes on the heels of exciting news for the Beckhams, who recently reacted to their multiple Emmy nominations.

The couple's 2023 Netflix documentary, BECKHAM, has been nominated in five categories for the 2024 Emmy Awards.

The series offers an unprecedented look at David's illustrious career and a glimpse into the early days of their romance and marriage. The four-part series is up for Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series, among other prestigious categories.

Reacting to the nominations, David told HELLO!: "It's a real honour for me and the whole creative team for BECKHAM to be recognized by the TV Academy. Making this series was such a personal journey, a love letter to football and my family. It has been overwhelming for me and Victoria that we have had such a warm and positive response to the series. I'm so grateful to the incredible team led by Fisher Stevens and also to all those people from my life and career who took part and who have played such an important role in my story."

The Beckham family seemed in high spirits as they enjoyed their day at sea during their Sardinian holiday, celebrating Harper's 13th birthday.

The family made the most of the warm weather, engaging in various water sports. David showcased his fit physique, going shirtless in a pair of lemon yellow swimming trunks before donning a life jacket to ride a jet ski.

Victoria joined him, holding on tightly as they rode the waves together. She sported a chic black swim skirt and a baseball cap, perfectly balancing style and safety.

Despite the fun, Victoria remained dedicated to her fitness regime, pictured lifting weights on the yacht's sundeck. Dressed casually in a plain black T-shirt and denim shorts, she demonstrated her commitment to staying in shape.

The day was all about Harper, who officially became a teenager. The family celebrated with pink and silver balloons, and Harper enjoyed a special breakfast with her brothers, Romeo and Cruz. Harper even had a go at jet skiing, riding with Cruz.

While their eldest brother Brooklyn, 25, couldn't join them, staying in Los Angeles with his wife Nicola Peltz, he made sure to celebrate Harper's milestone with a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a gallery of snaps, he captioned it: "Happy 13th birthday to the best little sister in the whole wide world xx we love you so much xxxxxxxxxxxxx."

Victoria and David also marked the occasion with heartfelt social media posts. Victoria, calling Harper her "best friend," praised her daughter as a "beautiful, talented young lady." She shared a collection of nostalgic photos, from Harper's baby days to recent mother-daughter moments. David, equally sentimental, described Harper as his "world" and expressed his pride in her growth and kind-hearted nature.

"Happy 13th Birthday to my beautiful little girl. Daddy is so proud of you. You have grown up to be a kind, generous & a beautiful young lady with the most amazing heart & the most amazing smile that we all love so so much," he wrote.