Rebecca Romijn, 51, shares rare pic of towering 15-year-old twin daughters as family enjoy sun-drenched holiday

Rebecca Romijn recently shared captivating beach vacation photos on Instagram. The stunning images featured her alongside her husband of 16 years, Jerry O'Connell, 49, and their twin teenage daughters, Charlie Tamara Tulip and Dolly Rebecca Rose, who just turned 15.

Celebrating this special occasion, the 51-year-old actress known for her roles in "X-Men" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," expressed a sentimental note in her caption, "Happy 15th Dolly and Charlie. Please slow down, it’s going too fast…"

The family, all dressed in swimsuits, radiated happiness, garnering admiration from Rebecca's nearly 300K followers.

Among the well-wishers were celebrities like Joely Fisher, who commented, "Happy Birthday lovely ladies!!!!" and Brittany Furlan, who complimented Rebecca's stunning appearance.

© Instagram Rebecca with husband Jerry and their towering 15-year-old twin daughters

Despite their celebrity status, Rebecca and Jerry have often kept their family life private, focusing more on their professional endeavors. However, Jerry shared some light-hearted insights about parenting teenagers with DailyMail.com, humorously stating, "Have teenage children and then they become a problem."

The couple's approach to marriage revolves around humor and avoiding conflict. Rebecca emphasized the importance of laughter, saying, "I guess we just keep on laughing. Keep it light. You have to lighten up about everything."

© Instagram Rebecca and Jerry's twins look so grown up!

Jerry, on the other hand, tries to steer clear of arguments. "If there's an argument brewing, I try not to engage. I try to distance myself," he explained.

Rebecca and Jerry's love story began back in 2004, following her split from first husband John Stamos.

© Getty Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell.

They met at a Maxim Hot 100 pool party in Las Vegas, and despite Rebecca being there with a date, they connected instantly.

Jerry humorously recalled on The Rachael Ray Show how he caught Rebecca's attention and cheekily claimed he was with her.

© Photo: Instagram The twins a few years ago

Since then, the couple has shared many sweet moments and celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary with heartfelt tributes and cherished photos.

In early 2023, Jerry even performed a playful lap dance for Rebecca on his 49th birthday, showcasing their fun-loving relationship on The Talk.

