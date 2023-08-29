Rebecca Romijn, 50, bares her fabulous figure in white bikini - see stunning beach photos

Rebecca Romijn put on a sun-soaked display on Monday when she showed off her dazzling figure and fabulous sense of style on the beach.

The X-Men actress shared photos on Instagram in which she was modeling a multi-functional garment in a series of different styles.

The colorful coverup, looked sensational on Rebecca as she wore it as sarong, a dress and even a head scarf.

One image showed the Star Trek star sporting a white bikini top, and smiling as she looked over her shoulder at the camera. "@luenell sent me this garment from her new line so I 90’s Supermodeled the [expletive] out of it," she captioned the social media post. "Love you Lue."

Fans couldn't wait to tell her how amazing she looked and commented: "Forever breathtakingly stunning," and, "as beautiful as ever".

© Getty Rebecca and Jerry share twin daughters

One person who didn't comment, but is sure to approve, is her husband, The Talk's Jerry O'Connell.

The couple have been together since they met in 2004. They went on to marry three years later and have been happy together ever since.

© Getty Rebecca and Jerry married in 2007

Jerry has said of their romance: "When you meet the one, you just know. It just happens."

He also told People of the first time he saw her: "I remember thinking, 'Wow. This girl is really beautiful and funny.' "I talked to her the whole party.

"We clicked. We clicked the first time we met. Obviously, she was married, and I know shenanigans go on, but no shenanigans happened. But we clicked. Day one, we clicked."

Rebecca - who was formerly married to John Stamos - shares twin daughters, Dolly and Charlie, 14, with Jerry.

© Getty Rebecca was married to John Stamos for 10 years

Jerry said they may follow in he and Rebecca's footsteps as they've dabbled with acting lessons in the past. "Trust me, I would love for them to be acting," the Stand By Me actor told Closer.

"I would love for one of my kids to be the next Hannah Montana and put a wig on and run around and be the next Debby Ryan … but it’s really up to my kids.”

© Getty Jerry said he and Rebecca 'clicked' the first time they met

Rebecca spoke about being a mom to twins during an interview with People. "In our efforts to raise normal, loving children, we tag-team with work, typically," she said. "So when he is traveling for work, I usually am the mom at home, and vice versa — when I'm traveling for work, he stays home."

Rebecca says she's the "disciplinarian" in the family, and gushed over Jerry's ability to inject fun into their upbringing.

"I think the two of us have really worked on developing their sense of humor, and I think he has really helped them lighten up about things," she remarked.

