Good Morning America welcomes new addition to the family as Janai Norman confirms 'at home' birth of new baby

The Good Morning America family just got bigger! Weekend anchor Janai Norman has confirmed the arrival of her third baby.

The ABC star, 33, welcomed her baby boy with her husband of five years, whose name she prefers to keep private. The couple already share a five-year-old son and three-year-old daughter, whose names they have also opted not to share publicly.

The now mom-of-three hosts Good Morning America Weekend with Whit Johnson, Gio Benitez, and Somara Theodore, and announced her pregnancy live on the show back in April.

WATCH: GMA anchors celebrate co-star's baby surprise on the air

Janai took to Instagram over Christmas weekend and confirmed that her third baby was born "safely at home" last month.

Sharing a tender photo of the sweet newborn laying on his mom's chest, Janai aptly wrote: "Dear Santa. We've already got more than we could've ever imagined to wish for."

She continued: "We welcomed baby boy Earthside last month. Born safely at home with daddy, big brother and sister nearby. The five of us," and declared: "Our family is complete and blessed beyond our wildest dreams."

She concluded: "Eternally grateful to @cihuapahtlimc for again empowering me to trust my body and birth new life comfortably on my terms," tagging Dr. T'Karima Ticitl, who offers home birth midwife services.

MORE: Good Morning America hosts celebrate baby news as Janai Norman departs the show

MORE: GMA anchors celebrate Janai Norman's surprise baby news live on-air

The comments section under the post was quickly flooded with celebratory messages from her ABC colleagues and fans alike, with Deborah Roberts writing: "Beautiful! Congratulations to the entire family," as Lara Spencer added: "Welcome little one. We love you already," and her co-host Whit also wrote: "The most precious gift," plus Gio weighed in with: "A beautiful baby for a beautiful mama. Can't wait to meet him and hug you! Congratulations!!"

© Getty Janai and her husband at the LDF 34th National Equal Justice Awards Dinner in May of 2022

Others followed suit with: "What a beautiful picture – congrats to you and your family!!" and: "Incredible! So happy for your family growing a wee bit bigger!" as well as: "Congratulations!! So thrilled for the whole family!"

Janai had previously opened up to People about her wishes for a third baby, and that she had "been manifesting this."

© Getty The GMA anchor has been working with ABC since 2016

She told the outlet: "I've been very open about wanting to have a third. Just before I found out I told friends at lunch 'I really feel like things are starting to clear out to allow me to welcome the blessing.'"

The doting mom also opened up about her wish of having another home birth, as she did with her previous two babies, and said: "It went so well and was so beautiful. I was determined to do it again with my daughter and had an incredible water birth during the pandemic. People would look at me crazy when I told them it was magical. It truly was."

