Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' youngest son turns 11 - see inside family photo album

Matthew McConaughey and his model wife Camila Alves, celebrated their youngest child's birthday on Thursday and both shared insight into their lives with some rare family photos.

In separate Instagram posts, the couple paid tribute to Livingston and lavished him with praise.

Matthew added a single, playful snapshot with his son, who turned 11, and wrote: "Double one’s, we love watching you grow. Thanks for puttin so many smiles on our faces. love, Papa's."

Camila added several images of her last born with his older brother Levi, 15, and confessed she had reposted his tribute to his brother because she wasn't going to beat it.

Alongside a series of pictures in which the boys showed off their brotherly love, she wrote: "Well… When your oldest son has such a great post for his little brother's birthday, I give up coming up with my own! Re-posting it! Today we celebrate our youngest, turning 11!!! He brings so much joy and learning to our lives. It is hard to put into words."

Fans adored the glimpse into their family and commented: "Handsome boys," and, "What sweet pictures Happy, Happy Birthday."Others added: "You have such amazing children, they look like you," and there were many who simply wrote: "Cute."

Matthew and Camila are also parents to their daughter Vida, who will be turning 14 next month. It's been a jam-packed few months of celebrations as Matthew rang in a birthday in November too.

Levi - who has his own Instagram account - penned a heartfelt message for his dad on his 54th year around the sun, when he wrote: "People know Matthew McConaughey as an actor and now a writer, but I know him as my father.

"The man who always makes time for us no matter what, the man who's always there for us no matter what, and the man that taught me to appreciate the journey and not just the destination."

Levi concluded: "The journey's just getting started," adding: "Happy birthday Papai."

The long-time couple adore parenting and Matthew confessed in 2020: "I'd like to have eight more kids, but my wife is not on the same page," before adding: "I understand that. It's a lot easier for us [men]."

Matthew and Camila are raising their brood in Austin, Texas, after relocating back to his home state from Hollywood.

Opening up about raising teens, Camila told US Weekly: "You know, it's interesting because when you have little ones, you are physically exhausted, right? And I feel like when you get to the teenagers, it's almost like you need more energy.

"You need more brain power because it becomes all very about the mind, right? It's like a teenager is trying to find their identity and find how they're going to navigate their lives. So I think that it's more challenging in a good way."

