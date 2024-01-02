Jennifer Garner's family have not only been celebrating the turn of a new year but also a milestone in the form of her parent's wedding anniversary.

The Family Switch actress, 51, is clearly an admirer of her mother and father's lengthy matrimony and the star shared a photo to honor their celebration. While sharing a gorgeous snap of her parents, William and Patricia Garner, Jennifer expressed her admiration and gratitude for the stability they provided.

© Gotham Jennifer Garner arrives at GMA on October 06, 2023 in New York City

"Happy 59th anniversary to my incredibly sweet and loving parents," the Alias star began, adding: "Thank you, Mom and Dad, for giving my sisters and me such a secure, happy start to life."

The photograph showed the happy couple dressed smartly and beaming at each other while standing in front of a gorgeous flower wall decorated with bunting. Jennifer's fans immediately began heaping congratulatory messages to the couple and their extended family.

© Instagram Jennifer Garner's parents Patricia and William were celebrating their anniversary

One person wrote sweetly: "Happy Anniversary to the beautiful couple! For their inspiring love and for giving the world The Garner Girls." A second added: "The world needs more couples like them to raise beautiful souls like you. Happy Anniversary and Happy New Year gorgeous."

A third, meanwhile, commented: "That's why you are so grounded and down to earth even with your celebrity status. That is what I have always admired about you." A fourth said: "Congratulations! They are in a special group of people who have obviously conquered the odds."

Jennifer was raised by William and Patricia in West Virginia along with her two sisters. It's clear the Hollywood star has an extremely close bond with her parents and back in September 2023, she surprised her dad for his birthday with a ride in his childhood car.

"Dad's early birthday surprise: a ride in his childhood car – 1948 Studebaker Champion," she said. The photo showed the father-daughter duo arm-in-arm in front of the super cool wagon.

Meanwhile, Jennifer's example set by her parents has no doubt influenced her parenting style with her three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, who she shares with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

MORE: Jennifer Garner left son Samuel 'mortified' during appearance with his friends – what she did

MORE: Ben Affleck steps out with daughter and son as family with Jennifer Garner prepares for big change

© Nathan Howard Jennifer Garner with daughter Violet at the White House

Ben, who is now married to Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer were married between 2005 and 2018 and continue to co-parent their three growing children. The kids were even somewhat of a helping point for their mom recently while filming her latest Netflix title, Family Switch.

Jennifer plays Jess Walker, who, along with her husband, Bill (played by Ed Helms), switch bodies with their two children and the actress revealed an insight into how her own teenagers helped her with the role.

© Getty Images Jennifer Garner and ex-husband, Ben Affleck, share three children together

After discussing playing a teenager, Jennifer told PEOPLE: "You're turning the volume up so much because it's all so exaggerated. I definitely went to my teens and asked a bunch of questions. They were all like, 'Mom, you're crazy.'"

She added: "My kids are funny and they're smart, and they work really hard," adding: "And their teenage antics are at the very lowest, G-rated level, so I'm doing okay."

Since divorcing Pearl Harbour actor, Ben, Jennifer has moved on with John Miller, a businessman whom she has been dating since 2018. The couple have been spotted together out and about in Los Angeles, but they generally prefer to keep their romance private.