Kim Kardashian spends quality time with son Saint, eight, at Disney California Adventure

Kim Kardashian recently took time out for some quality bonding with her eight-year-old son Saint, visiting Disney California Adventure in Anaheim.

This amusement park, adjacent to Disneyland, provided the perfect backdrop for their mother-son outing.

Saint is one of four children that Kim shares with her former husband, rapper Kanye West – alongside North, 10, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3.

For the day out, the renowned reality TV icon, 43, opted for a chic and understated look, sporting a flowy black zip-up sweater paired with gently flared trousers.

During their visit, Kim and Saint enjoyed various attractions, including the Silly Symphony Swings, a flying carousel ride offering spectacular views of the park.

© Instagram Kim's son Saint enjoys quality time with mom

Kim shared updates from their trip on Instagram, humorously noting her fondness for the park's churros in one of her posts.

However, earlier in the week, Kim found herself at the center of a 'photoshop fail' controversy.

© Instagram Kim enjoys churros at the Disney park

The incident involved a family photo from the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, where Kim and North were posing in front of a Christmas tree.

Social media users quickly pointed out what appeared to be an extra thumb on Kim's right hand in the image.

Kim with her kids

This observation sparked a debate among Reddit users, with some suggesting the photo had been poorly edited, while others reasoned that Kim was simply clasping her hands together.

Amidst these discussions, one Reddit user humorously commented on Kim's history of hand-related photo mishaps, advocating for 'Justice4KimsHands.'

© Instagram Kim's Christmas party sparked debate

Despite the mixed opinions, some commenters defended Kim, explaining the optical illusion in the photo. One user stated, "she's using both hands lol you just can't see her other arm. this is a reach," while another reluctantly admitted that it wasn't a photoshop error but rather an awkward hand embrace.

Adding to the playful banter, another commenter made a light-hearted reference to medieval superstitions about extra fingers, while others enjoyed the opportunity to gently roast the reality star over the quirky photo.

For the Christmas party, Kim donned a striking ice blue gown that accentuated her figure, while North wore a luxurious Balmain jacket previously worn by Kanye at the 2016 Met Gala.

The festive event at Kim's home was a star-studded affair, featuring a performance by Babyface and attended by numerous celebrities, including Kylie Jenner's current boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

